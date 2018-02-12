The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid
12th February 2018 - Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court
12th February 2018 - Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue
12th February 2018 - National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari
12th February 2018 - Governors back state police
12th February 2018 - Justice for Chibok Girls as one abductor jailed for 15 years
12th February 2018 - Adeleke Varsity VC urges NASS to declare state of emergency on education sector over strikes
12th February 2018 - FG has power to stop herdsmen attacks – Prelate Bob-Manuel
12th February 2018 - VPI team in Nigeria, engages FG, others
12th February 2018 - Fayose writes Buhari over renaming of FUOYE
Home / National / Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid

Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid

— 12th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The first rain recorded in Ondo State has wrecked havoc at Imure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than 50 buildings were affected by the down pour.

Some of the worst-hit areas include Odooja, Agoebira, Awolowo, Surulere, Community road and Akuna streets.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scenes of the incident, expressed shock and assured residents of the town of quick intervention by the state government.

He said his administration would provide necessary relief materials to the affected victims.

While thanking God that no life was lost in the incident, Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s determination to aid the people especially during distress.

The Elemure of Emure Ile, Oba Adedubaje Adeyefa, and a youth leader in the town, Sola Ogunmolasuyi, who narrated how the incident happened, appreciated the governor for coming to their aid.

Akeredolu was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, and his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid

— 12th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The first rain recorded in Ondo State has wrecked havoc at Imure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than 50 buildings were affected by the down pour. Some of the worst-hit areas include Odooja, Agoebira, Awolowo, Surulere, Community road and Akuna streets. Governor Oluwarotimi…

  • Outcry over supposed missing case file of Nnamdi Kanu at Appeals Court

    — 12th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday raised concerns over the alleged disappearance of the case file of its leader Nnamdi Kanu at Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja. The group described as “beyond a joke” an alleged statement by the presiding judge handling the case at the Court that…

  • Herdsmen kill two Civil Defence operatives in Benue

    — 12th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Two operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to the troubled Guma local government area of Benue State have been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The incident, according to source, happened on Monday at Awamye community near Kasseyo village in Guma. Sources disclosed to our correspondent that the victims…

  • National Security: I’m determined to implement solutions – Buhari

    — 12th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to implement carefully considered solutions to the current insecurity plaguing the country. Buhari through his twitter handle, @MBuhari, said he was determined to implement solutions that will not only earn the confidence of Nigerians, but also stand the test of time….

  • Governors back state police

    — 12th February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Days after Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo gave his nod to the creation of state police, governors of the 36 states of the federation have thrown their weight behind the proposal. Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mr. Abdulaziz Yari, who spoke with newsmen on Monday on the sidelines of the just-concluded Security Summit…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share