Rain storm wrecks Ondo community, Governor promises quick aid

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The first rain recorded in Ondo State has wrecked havoc at Imure-Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that no fewer than 50 buildings were affected by the down pour.

Some of the worst-hit areas include Odooja, Agoebira, Awolowo, Surulere, Community road and Akuna streets.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scenes of the incident, expressed shock and assured residents of the town of quick intervention by the state government.

He said his administration would provide necessary relief materials to the affected victims.

While thanking God that no life was lost in the incident, Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s determination to aid the people especially during distress.

The Elemure of Emure Ile, Oba Adedubaje Adeyefa, and a youth leader in the town, Sola Ogunmolasuyi, who narrated how the incident happened, appreciated the governor for coming to their aid.

Akeredolu was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, and his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale.