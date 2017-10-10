The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run
10th October 2017 - Anxiety in Ondo over Monkey Pox
10th October 2017 - New allegations against Hollywood mogul include forced oral sex, rape
10th October 2017 - Rivers killings: PDP, APC in blame game
10th October 2017 - Monkey Pox fear grips Enugu
10th October 2017 - Ekiti residents doctors embark on 3-day warning strike
10th October 2017 - Strike: ASUP issues FG 14-day ultimatum
10th October 2017 - Fraudsters carry guns, chemical into exam halls- WAEC Registrar
10th October 2017 - To play at FIFA World Cup has been my biggest ambition, goalkeeper Ezenwa says
10th October 2017 - No Monkey Pox in Ogun – Health Commissioner
Home / Cover / World News / Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run

Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run

— 10th October 2017

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has pulled out of October’s election re-run.

Mr Odinga said his withdrawal would give the electoral commission enough time to introduce reforms that will help deliver a more credible election.

The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8 August poll after finding irregularities and declaring it “neither transparent or verifiable”.

The electoral commission had declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta the winner.

It said Mr Kenyatta had won by a margin of 1.4 million votes.

The re-run was due to take place on 26 October, but Mr Odinga said: “After deliberating on our position in respect of the upcoming election, considering the interests of the people of Kenya, the region and the world at large, we believe that all will be best served by the party vacating its presidential candidature in the election scheduled for 26 October 2017.”

(Source: BBC)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Raila Odinga quits Kenya election re-run

— 10th October 2017

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has pulled out of October’s election re-run. Mr Odinga said his withdrawal would give the electoral commission enough time to introduce reforms that will help deliver a more credible election. The Supreme Court annulled the result of the original 8 August poll after finding irregularities and declaring it “neither transparent…

  • Rivers killings: PDP, APC in blame game

    — 10th October 2017

      From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Tuesday engaged in blames and counter-accusation in the murder of 11 persons in Mgbuosimini Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State. Unidentified gunmen had on Monday, invaded Mgbuosimini Community, Rumueme clan and shot…

  • Monkey Pox fear grips Enugu

    — 10th October 2017

    Health Commissioner says ‘there’s no cause for alarm’ From Jane Nwaoriaku, Enugu Fear gripped residents of Enugu State Tuesday as the news went viral on the social media that a case of Monkey Pox has been recorded in the state. The report claimed that the victim has been taken to the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane….

  • Ekiti residents doctors embark on 3-day warning strike

    — 10th October 2017

    …urges govt to urgently attend to their demands to avert indefinite strike action From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti State Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) yesterday embarked on a three-day warning strike in the state to press home their demand for six-month salary arears from the government. In a press release made available to journalists…

  • Strike: ASUP issues FG 14-day ultimatum

    — 10th October 2017

    .As 70 per cent chapters endorsed indefinite strike By Gabriel Dike The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has handed out a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government urging it to implement outstanding demands from the union with effect Monday, October 9, 2017 or it will embark on a strike. The major demands include NEEDS…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share