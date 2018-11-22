NAN

The Jigawa Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hassan Hadejia, has advised transporters in the country to sit up to remain in business.

Hadejia gave the advice when he received Mr Tom Ohikere, the Coordinator of All Progressive Congress (APC) Broom Platform, who was on an advocacy tour to Jigawa on Thursday to showcase the achievements of the APC administration on critical infrastructure.

He said that the Federal Government was proposing to link all towns and villages with rail lines, stressing that with this development transporters might be forced out of business.

The deputy governor said that farmers transporting their goods and services might pay only N40,000 instead of paying about N120,000.

“I think with this development, transport owners might have to diversify on how to remain in business,” he said.

Hadejia said that the current administration in the state and Federal Government had done a lot in the provision of critical infrastructure like roads construction, rail lines, agriculture, water and health, among others.

Earlier, Ohikere had expressed satisfaction on the achievements recorded in provision of critical infrastructure by both Jigawa and Federal Government.