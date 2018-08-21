Rage of the elements: How climate change fuels flooding in Anambra

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In March this year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), in its annual Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP), forecast that flooding of immense magnitude would be experienced in different parts of the country.

The NIMET report, presented by its director-general in Abuja, Prof. Sanni Abubakar Mashi, while talking about disaster management this year, noted that: “As this year’s forecast is predicting a normal to above rainfall across the country, emergency managers should use this information to help prepare disaster-prone communities for the aftermath of excessive rainfall that may likely cause flooding. Also, wet spells and flash flood can occur in areas with likelihood of normal to below normal rainfall.

“Other disasters may arise from strong and gushing winds and lightning, especially at the onset and cessation periods of the rains. The southernmost areas will be characterised with nonviolent thunderstorms during these periods. The general public is advised to clean up drainage channels to allow free passage of water so as to reduce the risk of flooding in their communities.”