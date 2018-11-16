Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska has announced her retirement from tennis at the ages of just 29 due to injury.

In a glittering career that produced 20 WTA titles and saw her rise to number two in the world rankings, she has opted to call it a day.

“I’d like to share with you one of the most important decisions of my life. Today, after 13 years of playing tennis competitively, I have decided to end my career.

“This was not an easy decision. I am grateful to have so many special memories, including 20 WTA titles, the WTA Championships in Singapore, a Wimbledon final, and so many others.

“Unfortunately I am no longer able to train and play the way I used to, and recently my body can’t live up to my expectations.

“Taking into consideration my health and the heavy burdens of professional tennis, I have to concede that I’m not able to push my body to the limits required.”

“I’m hanging the racket up and say goodbye to the pro tour, but I’m not leaving tennis.

“Tennis is and always has been special in my life.

“But now it’s time for new challenges, new ideas, equally as exciting as those on the tennis court, I hope.

“Throughout my career, I always did my best to represent my country in the best possible way.

“I hope that my tennis matches were the source of emotions and joy for you all.

“Your support, warm words and faith in me were with me in every single match I played and this is what I’m thankful for.

“Thank you for every sleepless night in front of the TV and all those Fan Favorite awards – that was the biggest honour and best reward for my hard work.

“I am truly grateful for having the best and most loyal fans in all of tennis.”

Radwanska has been hailed by the WTA, too.

“Congratulations to Agnieszka on an outstanding career,” said WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon.