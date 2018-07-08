R-APC: APC’s loss, PDP’s gain

prophecy of his late father that he was going to be useful to not only his immediate family, but also the entire community and the society at large was what has made him remain consistent in his struggle to enthrone social justice in Nigeria, saying that most Nigerian leaders are “dishonest, corrupt and lazy.”

Kawu Baraje

He is Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s man-Friday. He led the nPDP out of the PDP’s convention ground in 2013. He, together with former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola later led the group to join the APC in the same year. He has been the face of the nPDP in all its negations with the APC in the last two months. He was former national secretary of the PDP. He was also at a time acting chairman of the party. His electoral value is largely tied to that of Saraki. And as long as Saraki holds the ace in Kwara State, Baraje will continue to be relevant politically.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

Hunkuyi is a household name in Kaduna politics. He is currently representing Kaduna North Senatorial District. He was one of the brains behind the emergence of the first Christian governor in Kaduna State through the ballot in 2011. His support for Nasir El-Rufai before and after the primary election ensured victory for El-Rufai in 2015. Today, he has parted ways with El-Rufai, and has since become the rallying point for the APC members in

the state opposed to the governor. His association with the R-APC will see all his supporters and foot soldiers leaving the APC. Like Baraje, he was formerly in the PDP before defecting to the APC.

Musa Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso is a household name in Kano. A former governor, who now represents Kano Central in the Senate; his about two million votes to the APC and Buhari in 2015 was a major decider in that presidential contest. Although, he is eyeing the presidential ticket of the PDP, he may not likely get it. His exit from the APC would certainly affect the fortunes of the party in the state. Buhari may eventually win Kano, even without Kwankwaso’s support, but certainly not with the same margin with which he won the 2015 presidential contest. Like Baraje and Hunkuyi, Kwankwaso too was formerly a member of the PDP before defecting to the APC. He has always been associated with the nPDP.