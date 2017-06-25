The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Quite notice: Ohanaeze worried over non-arrest of Arewa youths
25th June 2017 - ABIMBOLA 08098193503
25th June 2017 - Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG
25th June 2017 - Punctuality, a tool for success
25th June 2017 - Ausbeth Ajagu’s daughter graduates with distinction in Canada
25th June 2017 - Yetunde Ogbemudia smiles again
25th June 2017 - Ageless beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu steps out
25th June 2017 - Chief Tony Ezenna takes the lead
25th June 2017 - Where is Helen Inegbeniki?
25th June 2017 - Princess Ronke Ademiluyi now Moremi Ajasoro Heritage Ambassador
Home / Cover / National / Quite notice: Ohanaeze worried over non-arrest of Arewa youths

Quite notice: Ohanaeze worried over non-arrest of Arewa youths

— 25th June 2017

… Inaugurates advisory committee on economic, political issues

From Chidi Nnadi,

Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed worries over the failure of security agencies to arrest leaders of the Arewa youth groups that recently issued a quit notice to Igbo to leave northern Nigeria before October 1, this year, in spite of the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai.

President General of the organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, who spoke yesterday during the inauguration of a committee to advise the body on economic and political issues affecting the Igbo, at the Nike Lake Hotel, Enugu, said they were concerned because they don’t know whether the Arewa youths were acting out a plan that may spiral out of control.

  He told the over 100-member committee headed by former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, that they have “a very delicate assignment in advising our National Executive Committee and Imeobi on our appropriate response to these developments.”

  He said: “Quite recently we have witnessed very provoking and unpatriotic remarks from Arewa youths. Their remarks have grown from whispers to a national quit notice to Igbos to leave northern Nigeria. While we applaud the immediate and unequivocal condemnation of their utterances by the Governor of Kaduna State, the Northern Governors Forum, the Middle Belt Forum and the rather mild and equivocal condemnation from the Arewa Consultative Forum, the defiance of the Arewa youths by threatening and daring the police to arrest them, the clear incapacitation of the police and unwillingness to arrest them, their renewed aggression following the issuance of another statement involving an association of wider youth organisations in the North and the support offered to them by splinter elements of the Northern Elders Forum point to a swell of reasonable support from a section of northern Nigeria.

  “We commend the solidarity of Afenifere and Pandef in standing together with us in this impasse. We acknowledge and fully associate Ohanaeze with their stand that any quit notice to one southerner is a quit notice to all southerners.”

  Nwodo, who also lauded Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the efforts he has so far made to bring the situation under control, however, wondered why it was difficult for the police to arrest leaders of the Arewa youth groups behind the impasse.

   “What remains worrisome is the incapacity of the police to make needful arrests in this situation pointing to double standards from our security forces. A desire and public proclamation for the State of Biafra cannot be too different from a quit notice, which amounts to a declaration for a new state of Nigeria without the Igbos.

  “In the latter case, an obvious violation of our constitution points to treason; a declaration to take inventory and acquire property not belonging to one amounts to conversion; and a declaration to commence ‘mop up’ action if the quit notice is not complied with at a certain date is a declaration of war.

“We have as Ohanaeze maintained absolute restraint in our public utterances. The Acting President by his interactions with all concerned groups shows that he is prepared to engage everyone in order to ensure that justice is done. His proclamation that government will guarantee the security of lives of all Nigerians and their properties wherever they live is reassuring.

  “What worries us, however, is whether the Arewa youths are acting out a plan that may spiral out of control. Why have disclosures that some soldiers are talking with politicians not led to any arrest? Why has none of the Arewa youths been arrested in spite of the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Chief Security Officer of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai?” Nwodo asked.

  Nwodo noted that “whereas a lot of the elderly, the business class and the professionals want to preserve our continued existence as one indivisible, united and restructured Nigeria, a number of the young ones are resolute about self-determination.”

  He urged the newly inaugurated committee members to weigh the issues and allow them to engage their attention in the days ahead.

  He also disclosed that Ohanaeze has an understanding with the South-east governors that the recommendations of the committee would be used by their secretariat, where found useful, to formulate integrative political and economic programmes for the respective states, adding that they would also pursue the understanding with the governors of Delta and Rivers states. “In the economic front, it is obvious that our people are in the main sustained by the private sector. In an era of declining oil revenue and low capital allocation by the various governments, the private sector remains our most reliable engine for growth.

“Our people are highly versatile, economically enterprising, but fiercely individualistic and unaccustomed to joint corporate ventures that will improve management efficiency and catalyze growth.

  “No meaningful economic growth can therefore be achieved here without our developing policies that will change our mind set and encourage the build-up of capital for gigantic economic programmes,” he said.

  In their acceptance speech, the leader of the committee, Soludo, thanked Ohanaeze for giving them the opportunity to serve the Igbo nation.

  He said the number of the members of the committee and the caliber of persons in it bore eloquent testimony to the tasks they have been assigned to carry out, adding that the committee would do its best to deliver on the mandate given to it. 

  Some of the prominent Igbo who attended the event included Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, Chief Adolphus Wabara, Chief Ferdinand Agu, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, Prof. Aloy Okoli, Dr Emma Ajero, Prof. Osita Ogbu, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, Chief Onyemauche Nnamani, Prof Joy Ezeilo, Chief Val Kenechukwu, Chief Chudi Ofordile and Dr Pauly Emenike, among others.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Quite notice: Ohanaeze worried over non-arrest of Arewa youths

— 25th June 2017

… Inaugurates advisory committee on economic, political issues From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed worries over the failure of security agencies to arrest leaders of the Arewa youth groups that recently issued a quit notice to Igbo to leave northern Nigeria before October 1, this year, in spite…

Share

  • Tax defaulters risk jail, asset forfeiture — FG

    — 25th June 2017

    … As Osinbajo unveils reforms Thursday From Uche Usim, Abuja TAX defaulters in the country risk at least five years jail and asset forfeiture, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, disclosed yesterday.    Her warning is coming even as the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will on Thursday, June 29, launch the Voluntary Asset…

    Share

  • Ausbeth Ajagu’s daughter graduates with distinction in Canada

    — 25th June 2017

    Respected businessman and  brain behind AES Excellence Club, Dr. Ausbeth Ajagu and his wife, Anuli have been celebrating  and the reason is   their first child and daughter, Vanessa, is now a graduate. The fast blossoming lady who looks so much like her father recently rounded off her studies at Queens University, Kingston, Canada. She…

    Share

  • Yetunde Ogbemudia smiles again

    — 25th June 2017

    Yetunde Ogbemudia, a bona fide member of the Lagos social clique, is a woman of many admirers. Many do not know that this brain behind Nodony Fashion House is even 50 years old as she is an embodiment of beauty and youthfulness. An encounter with her some years ago resonates her peace of mind and a…

    Share

  • Ageless beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu steps out

    — 25th June 2017

    The beauty of a woman is more appreciated when she is older. As a teenager or a budding lady, she was simply pure and angelic. However, as she ages, she still has that rare privilege to flutter men’s hearts when she passes by. She is indeed a beauty. Ask the wife of the late Ikemba…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share