Quit order latest: Kaduna govt obtains warrant to arrest masterminds

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the October 1, 2017 deadline quit notice handed down to Igbo living in the North, by Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, the Kaduna State Government has obtained a court warrant for their arrests.

The state government said the bench warrant become necessary, in case the coalition dares to enforce the ultimatum.

The coalition had, in July, issued the ultimatum to Igbo living.

But, on Augiust 24, 2017, the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups formally withdrew the quit notice in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which had earlier been issued in Arewa House, in Kaduna.

At a World Press Conference held at Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja, the coalition withdrew the quit notice in the presence of Governor of Borno state and Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shetima, ex- governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, ex-minister, Alhaji Sani Daura and Alhaji Shetima Yerima of Arewa Youths Council.

Spokesman for the coalition, AbdulAziz Suleiman said the withdrawal was as “a result of series of consultations and pressure from different groups”.

Regardless, at a press conference, yesterday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s media spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed that the state government has obtained the warrant to arrest the youth should they rescind the ultimatum.

Aruwan assured Igbo and other residents of the state that they have nothing to fear.

“The state government is steadfast about enforcing the law and in keeping the peace.The state government has taken further actions, in relation to those persons who carpet-bagged into Kaduna, to threaten the liberty of other citizens.

“The state government has obtained bench warrants for their arrest, after filing a formal, criminal complaint. The state government notes with commendation, efforts of the residents of our diverse state to uphold peace in their communities.

“The state government and security agencies are working to prevent any threats to this cherished harmony. Vigorous security patrols will continue, as part of concrete action, to reassure residents and demonstrate that bad behaviour is unwelcome and will not be tolerated.

“When some elements barged into our state capital, to deliver an illegal ultimatum, to a section of our community, the government condemned it and ordered the arrest of those concerned.

The Kaduna state government followed up with a formal criminal complaint to the police, and has obtained a bench warrant against them.

“Therefore, anybody who sights them, or is aware of their location, should proudly discharge the civic duty of informing the police.

“The criminal complaint specifies the sections of the recently updated Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017 that were violated by those that issued the illegal ultimatum. These include Inciting Disturbance, Disturbing Public Peace (Section 77), Injurious Falsehood (Section 373), Unlawful Assembly (Section 66) and Criminal Conspiracy (Section 59).

“The formal, criminal complaint and the bench warrant secured on August 8, 2017, provides a basis to investigate, apprehend and ultimately prosecute the suspects.

“Accordingly, a competent court has directed Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, to act on the criminal complaint. The state government considers this a most important matter of law enforcement, and will not relent on the matter.

“Anybody contemplating unlawful action should know that such will invite a vigorous law-enforcement response. Kaduna state government is persuaded that a law-governed society should always signal that sanctions will follow illegal behaviour.

“This is in the interest of justice, peace and harmony.

“All residents of Kaduna state are enjoined to go about their lawful business, uphold and respect their neighbours and report any suspicious activity or person. Nobody has the power to evict another citizen or to tell them where they can or cannot live.”