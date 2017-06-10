The Sun News
Quit order: Igbo ready to leave North – IPOB

— 10th June 2017

 

  • Lalong, Aka Ikenga react

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba, and Gyang Bere, Jos

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed appreciation to Northern youths for the quit notice given Igbo in the region, saying that the move would only help to hasten the actualization of Biafra.

A Coalition of Northern Youths had in the Igbo-must-leave order said, “We are hereby placing the Nigerian authorities and the entire nation on notice, that as from the 1st of October, 2017, we shall commence the implementation of visible actions to prove to the whole world that we are no longer part of any federal union that should do with the Igbo.”

This statement has drawn outrage and condemnation from different parts of the country, with notable individuals describing it as not only lousy, but one that was capable of causing chaos and jeopardizing the unity of the country, calling on the authorities to bring those who issued the order to book.

However, IPOB said it welcomed the quit notice by the CNY, describing it as an exciting order and thanked the Northern youths for the decision which it said was going to hasten the actualization of the Biafra state. 

Speaking during an interview, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said the quit notice was one of the best things to have come from the North since the struggle for Biafra started and our people should accept it with happiness.

“This is what we have been looking for all this while, we in IPOB are thankful to the Northern youths for the quit notice given Biafrans in the north to leave. This is the best action that has come from Nigeria since the struggle began. We equally thank them for giving our people a time frame within which to leave; if they had been doing like this, there would not have been any problem.” 

While urging South-easterners living in the north to come back without hesitation to avoid being killed as was the case in 1967, Kanu appealed to governors of the South East to make enough buses available to bring Igbo in the north back home. 

On the investment of Ndigbo scattered all over the north, which was put at over N44 trillion, Kanu said the investments were covered by the relevant sections of the United Nations (UN) charter, assuring that nothing untoward would happen to them.

He said further, “They should know that Biafra of today is not that of 1967, we are now more organized and united. The period of taking properties belonging to Ndigbo is gone and gone for good; it will not happen again because we are now even more sophisticated.”

Kanu said Arewa would continue to be the friends of Ndigbo even at the fullness of the actualization of the state of Biafra.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has begged South East Governors Forum not to take the threat of eviction issued by Arewa youths serious to the point that it will affect their outstanding relationship with Northern Governors.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, condemned the action of the Arewa Youths and called for their arrest and prosecution.

“I call on my colleague governors in the South Eastern Nigeria to resist any attempt however remotely motivated to create value for the position of the Northern Youths by making it an agenda for any discussion because it is of no essence and does not represent the position of the Youth of Northern Nigeria much less the North.”

Aka Ikenga, a think tank of Igbo professionals, has described the Northern youths as sponsored agents with an agenda to cause conflagration against innocent group of Nigerians.

“We in Aka Ikenga are particularly energised with hope for a better Nigeria, judging from the various reactions from well meaning compatriots.

In this regard, we must thank our brothers from the middle belt (North Central) for their understanding, support and love.

“We are also thankful for the timely intervention of Governor Kashim Shettima, who spoke eloquently and patriotically on behalf of the Northern Governors’ forum condemning the irresponsibility of the so called coalition of youths.

“With a warm heart, we thank our brothers from the South South and South West, represented by Region of the Niger Delta (RONDEL) and the Afenifere respectively, together with other well meaning individuals and groups who forcefully demonstrated solidarity with the demand for justice and equity in Nigeria”, their statement signed by Sam Anyanwu, added.



About author

Uche Atuma

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 10th June 2017 at 6:05 am
    Reply

    It is now Constituting Biafran Interim Government in which all pro-Biafra groups are represented, all present political office holders to remain in their present respective positions on interim basis till election, for fundamental provisions for Biafrans existence securities in Biafraland of Republic Of Biafra and beyond, international diplomatic relations etc., secure every assets Biafrans left behind in the north, every Biafran who wish to reside in the north to go back afterward after diplomatic documentations under ECOWAS principles etc. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 10th June 2017 at 6:24 am
    Reply

    Republic Of Biafra fully accepts the Kaduna Declaration- it is Diplomacy, alternative is War. It mark the end of the 50 years war to Biafran victory- God given victory. Any Biafran in the north who do not respect the Kaduna Declaration is at his or her own risk- all those making empty noise against the Kaduna Declaration, making treacherous and empty promise of protecting Biafrans in the north are the ones that will put hands to rob you and kill you. Republic Of Biafra will put in place fundamental provisions for your existence securities in Biafraland and beyond, secure everything you left behind in the north, every Biafran who wish to reside in the north will go afterward after diplomatic documentations under ECOWAS principles etc. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 10th June 2017 at 8:20 am
    Reply

    This is political issue- north is north politically: Abuja is north, Kogi is north, Benue is north etc. Any Biafran in the north who do not respect the Kaduna Declaration is at his or her own risk.

