Quit order: Igbo ready to leave North – IPOB

Lalong, Aka Ikenga react

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba, and Gyang Bere, Jos

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed appreciation to Northern youths for the quit notice given Igbo in the region, saying that the move would only help to hasten the actualization of Biafra.

A Coalition of Northern Youths had in the Igbo-must-leave order said, “We are hereby placing the Nigerian authorities and the entire nation on notice, that as from the 1st of October, 2017, we shall commence the implementation of visible actions to prove to the whole world that we are no longer part of any federal union that should do with the Igbo.”

This statement has drawn outrage and condemnation from different parts of the country, with notable individuals describing it as not only lousy, but one that was capable of causing chaos and jeopardizing the unity of the country, calling on the authorities to bring those who issued the order to book.

However, IPOB said it welcomed the quit notice by the CNY, describing it as an exciting order and thanked the Northern youths for the decision which it said was going to hasten the actualization of the Biafra state.

Speaking during an interview, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said the quit notice was one of the best things to have come from the North since the struggle for Biafra started and our people should accept it with happiness.

“This is what we have been looking for all this while, we in IPOB are thankful to the Northern youths for the quit notice given Biafrans in the north to leave. This is the best action that has come from Nigeria since the struggle began. We equally thank them for giving our people a time frame within which to leave; if they had been doing like this, there would not have been any problem.”

While urging South-easterners living in the north to come back without hesitation to avoid being killed as was the case in 1967, Kanu appealed to governors of the South East to make enough buses available to bring Igbo in the north back home.

On the investment of Ndigbo scattered all over the north, which was put at over N44 trillion, Kanu said the investments were covered by the relevant sections of the United Nations (UN) charter, assuring that nothing untoward would happen to them.

He said further, “They should know that Biafra of today is not that of 1967, we are now more organized and united. The period of taking properties belonging to Ndigbo is gone and gone for good; it will not happen again because we are now even more sophisticated.”

Kanu said Arewa would continue to be the friends of Ndigbo even at the fullness of the actualization of the state of Biafra.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has begged South East Governors Forum not to take the threat of eviction issued by Arewa youths serious to the point that it will affect their outstanding relationship with Northern Governors.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, condemned the action of the Arewa Youths and called for their arrest and prosecution.

“I call on my colleague governors in the South Eastern Nigeria to resist any attempt however remotely motivated to create value for the position of the Northern Youths by making it an agenda for any discussion because it is of no essence and does not represent the position of the Youth of Northern Nigeria much less the North.”

Aka Ikenga, a think tank of Igbo professionals, has described the Northern youths as sponsored agents with an agenda to cause conflagration against innocent group of Nigerians.

“We in Aka Ikenga are particularly energised with hope for a better Nigeria, judging from the various reactions from well meaning compatriots.

In this regard, we must thank our brothers from the middle belt (North Central) for their understanding, support and love.

“We are also thankful for the timely intervention of Governor Kashim Shettima, who spoke eloquently and patriotically on behalf of the Northern Governors’ forum condemning the irresponsibility of the so called coalition of youths.

“With a warm heart, we thank our brothers from the South South and South West, represented by Region of the Niger Delta (RONDEL) and the Afenifere respectively, together with other well meaning individuals and groups who forcefully demonstrated solidarity with the demand for justice and equity in Nigeria”, their statement signed by Sam Anyanwu, added.





