Quit Order: Human Rights Commission condemns Arewa

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the reported statement credited to Arewa Youth that all Igbo people residing in the Northern part of the country should vacate before October 1.

The Commission described the quit notice as not only provocative and a serious threat to national peace and security, “but a clear violation of the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians to reside, acquire and own immovable properties in any part of the country as guaranteed under Section 43 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah who stated this in Abuja while reacting to the statement issued by Arewa youth observed that the outburst amounts to hate speech and inciting comments with potential to ignite ethnic and religious violence which constitute a serious affront on human rights.

A statement by the Principal Public Affairs Officer of the Commission, Mebrim Uchechukwu said ‎The Acting Executive Secretary called on security agencies as well as the federal and state governments to be more vigilant and ensure that these allegations are properly investigated to punish those responsible to protect lives and properties of all the citizens.

“Similarly, she used the opportunity to urge socio-political groups in the country to preach the message of peace, tolerance and human rights and avoid making provocative statements that lead to violence.

Restating the commitment of the Commission to address hate speech, election related violence and extra-judicial killings in the country, she urged Nigerians to report any form of human rights violation to the Commission; and never to resort to self help.





