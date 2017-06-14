The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav
14th June 2017 - BREAKING: Saraki floors FG at CCT
14th June 2017 - Algeria, France urge political solution in Libya to halt terrorism
14th June 2017 - Qatar withdraws 450 peacekeepers from Eritrea-Djibouti border
14th June 2017 - UN scribe on surprise visit to Kabul
14th June 2017 - Enugu Govt. urges residents to donate blood
14th June 2017 - Captaincy: Disu wants defined hierarchy in Super Eagles team leadership
14th June 2017 - Police assures citizens of safety from mischief-makers
14th June 2017 - Benue Prisons Command appeals to FG for operational vehicles
14th June 2017 - Ogun govt assures pregnant women of free healthcare services
Home / National / Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav

Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav

— 14th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has advised a former Commissioner of Police in Lgos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, to quit his appointment as Public Complaints Commissioner and join active politics.

This is even as Tsav, a socio-critic, has said that he was appointed Public Complaints Commissioner on merit and his credibility by men of honour and integrity.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, said the call on Tsav to quite and take to active politics became necessary because his (Tsav’s) conduct so far indicated that he has abandoned the responsibility of his office and delved into the political arena.

“Abubakar Tsav should resign his position as Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and join us in politics so that we can engage ourselves on a partisan platform.”

Agerzua, who noted that rather than use his power as Public Complaints Commissioner to investigate public officers and thereafter hand them over to the appropriate authority for prosecution, rather Tsav has continued to use his office to further his personal interest.

“He publicly opposed us when we were campaigning for governorship. He is hiding between the smooth screen of Public Complaints Commission to attack us. He should step aside and meet us in the ring so that we can dig it out.”

Tsav has, however, fired back at the state government, stating that his responsibility as an Ombudsman was not to team up with a corrupt government to perpetrate acts of injustice against the ordinary people, but rather to be watch dog for social justice.

Tsav who accused the Samuel Ortom-led government of threatening to use a court judgement to remove him as Public Complaints Commissioner said, “I wish him luck but also want to educate him that people who appointed me are men of honour and integrity based on my personal merit and credibility.”

“Whether I am Public Complaints Commissioner or not, I shall continue to criticise corruption, nepotism and injustice,” Tsav said.
Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav

— 14th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has advised a former Commissioner of Police in Lgos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, to quit his appointment as Public Complaints Commissioner and join active politics. This is even as Tsav, a socio-critic, has said that he was appointed Public Complaints Commissioner on merit and his credibility by…

Share

  • BREAKING: Saraki floors FG at CCT

    — 14th June 2017

    …He’s no case to answer – panel The Code Of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has no case to answer in the 18 charges of non-declaration of assets brought against him by the Federal Government. The CCB had on September 16, 2015 filed a 13-count charge against Saraki for alleged…

    Share

  • Algeria, France urge political solution in Libya to halt terrorism

    — 14th June 2017

    The foreign ministers of Algeria and France have urged Libya’s rival armed factions to seek a political solution in the North African country to help stem the spread of militant groups there and potential spillover across its borders. Algeria has joined with North African neighbour Tunisia to seek support for an inclusive dialogue in Libya,…

    Share

  • Qatar withdraws 450 peacekeepers from Eritrea-Djibouti border

    — 14th June 2017

    Qatar said, on Wednesday, it had withdrawn 450 of its peacekeepers from the border area between Eritrea and Djibouti, suspending its role as a mediator between the two Horn of Africa countries. Qatar’s official news agency QNA, citing a source at the Foreign Ministry, reported that the Gulf emirate had informed Djibouti of the decision….

    Share

  • UN scribe on surprise visit to Kabul

    — 14th June 2017

    United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, arrived on Wednesday, in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, on a surprise visit. “Just landed in Kabul for talks with government and people. “The UN stands with Afghanistan at a time of violence and suffering,’’ Guterres said on Twitter. The secretary-general’s visit came after a series of bombings in Kabul that have…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share