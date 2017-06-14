Quit office of Ombudsman and join active politics, Benue govt tells Abubakar Tsav

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has advised a former Commissioner of Police in Lgos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, to quit his appointment as Public Complaints Commissioner and join active politics. This is even as Tsav, a socio-critic, has said that he was appointed Public Complaints Commissioner on merit and his credibility by men of honour and integrity. Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi, on Wednesday, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, said the call on Tsav to quite and take to active politics became necessary because his (Tsav’s) conduct so far indicated that he has abandoned the responsibility of his office and delved into the political arena. “Abubakar Tsav should resign his position as Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and join us in politics so that we can engage ourselves on a partisan platform.” Agerzua, who noted that rather than use his power as Public Complaints Commissioner to investigate public officers and thereafter hand them over to the appropriate authority for prosecution, rather Tsav has continued to use his office to further his personal interest. “He publicly opposed us when we were campaigning for governorship. He is hiding between the smooth screen of Public Complaints Commission to attack us. He should step aside and meet us in the ring so that we can dig it out.” Tsav has, however, fired back at the state government, stating that his responsibility as an Ombudsman was not to team up with a corrupt government to perpetrate acts of injustice against the ordinary people, but rather to be watch dog for social justice. Tsav who accused the Samuel Ortom-led government of threatening to use a court judgement to remove him as Public Complaints Commissioner said, “I wish him luck but also want to educate him that people who appointed me are men of honour and integrity based on my personal merit and credibility.” “Whether I am Public Complaints Commissioner or not, I shall continue to criticise corruption, nepotism and injustice,” Tsav said.