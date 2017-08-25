Quit notice : We’re leaving, Igbo in Bauchi vow

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Some Igbo residents in Bauchi State have reacted to the Coalition of

Northern Groups (CNG)’s withdrawal of the quit notice handed down to the

Igbo living in the North, insisting that they already had their minds made and would leave the region.

Speaking with Daily Sun in Bauchi, on Friday, they stressed that

they are leaving before the October 1 quit notice issued to them

saying that as far as they are concern the quit notice still stands.

One of them, IK Iloanya, a businessman, said Thursday’s stance by the

northern youth did not appease him to stay back.

Iloanya, from Agwu Local Government Area of Anambra State, said: “As

far as I am concern, the quit notice still stands. I still stand on

the quit notice. I am ready to forfeit my house and other property to

leave before October 1”

Another Igbo resident, Jerry Ikechukwu, a spare parts dealer at Bakin

Kura, said he has conclude plans to leave Bauchi and return after a

week when he is sure that there would be no trouble.

Ikechuwku, an indigene of Aniocha Local Government in Anambra State,

said but for prominent northern leaders like the Sultan of Sokoto

Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu. who

personally came out to say that nothing would happen to Igbos, he

would have left as soon as the notice was issued.

“I expected President Buhari to say something about the issue in his

recent speech but did not but I am leaving and may return when I am

sure the coast is clear,” Ikechuwku said.

Saturday Sun reliably gathered that there is still tension and

apprehension among Igbo residents

Our correspondent discovered that a lot of Igbos residents had either

sold or lease their properties, including Hotels, houses and business

premises.

“Almost all the Igbo people in my yard are going,” said Olu, a Bauchi resident.

But others like Vera Udeh, and Chika Onwuka, said they are not leaving Bauchi.

“I thank them for not asking us to leave again. As for me and my

family, we are staying. When it is time to go, we will go because

nobody forced me to come to Bauchi,” Onwuka said.

Henry Nduagube, a spare parts dealer, said that there had been

tremendous pressure from his kinsmen in Ezeagu local government of

Enugu State, for him to leave the north before the October 1 dealine

“Thank God for the new development. I was confident that nothing will

happen to us (Igbos). I have made up my mind that I will not leave the

north. I am not going anywhere,” said Nduagube, who has lived in

Bauchi for over 16 years.

Another resident, Vincent Okonkwo, from Nnewi , said he didn’t see any

reason why Nigeria should break up.

“I have been in Bauchi for 28 years. I don’t plan to go anywhere

because I remain a Nigerian,” Okonkwo, said.

The Eze Igbo of Bauchi, Igwe Jude Umezika, expressed happiness with

the northern youth for rescinding the October 1 quiet notice.

Umezika particularly commended the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, for

the way he handled the situation, saying it calm frayed nerves.

“Any Igbo man thinking of going should drop the idea because the quit

notice has been dropped,” he said.

Speaking with Saturday Sun, the Igwe appealed to religious and

traditional rulers in the north to come together and sue for peace.

“I call on them now that the quit notice has been dropped, to go round

and preach peace

“Igbos have no problem with our host community and don’t support

anything that will lead to break down of the peace we enjoy”

He was optimistic that the role played by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji

Dr Rilwanu Adamu and the Governor of the state Barrister Mohammed

Abubakar would engender lasting peace.

The Igwe said: “I trust the Emir of Bauchi who raised his hands to

heaven that as long as he is alive, his time would witness peace.

“We also thank Governor Abubakar because he is someone that if you are

aggrieved, when he talks to you, you will feel better and change your

mind about what you planned to do”