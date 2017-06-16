Quit notice: Uzodinma urges Igbo to remain calm

By Zika Bobby

Senator Hope Uzodinma has urged Igbo in the North to remain calm over the quit notice threat by Arewa Youths.

The Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, in a statement yesterday also told relevant security agencies to investigate the threat and ensure those involved are brought to book.

He said the only way Igbo living in the North could be assured of the safety of their lives and property is by a quick and thorough investigation of the threat, and by bringing those involved to justice without delay.

He commended Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiri el-Rufai and Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for their role in the matter, as he demanded that those arrested so far should be made public.

The chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs said it was only by investigation of the matter and the arrest and prosecution of those involved that Igbo can be assured that they are not only safe in the North, but protected by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He advised all youth groups in Nigeria not to create unwanted distraction for the present administration, to enable it remain focused.