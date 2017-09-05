Quit notice to Yoruba, northerners in Niger Delta stands –Militants

• Threaten to attack oil installations from September 10

From Fred Itua, Abuja

coalition of Niger Delta Agitators, yesterday, reiterated its quit notice to Yoruba and northerners living in the region.

Besides, the coalition said plans have been concluded to protest disaffection with the current state of affairs in the country.

The protest is scheduled for all niger delta states, from September 12, 2017.

The group declared that it has the backing of over 500 groups for the protest and warned that markets, schools and other public institutions would not be opened from that day.

The militants also said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has failed to commission a single road project or improve on the epileptic power situation in the country, among other infrastructure, since its inauguration on May 29, 2015.

The agitators, in a statement which had the endorsement of heads of the groups in the coalition, said they will carry out threats to cripple economic activities in oil-producing states.

Signatories to the statement included General Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers); General Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors); Major General Henry Okon Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters); Major General Asukwo Henshaw (Bakassi Freedom Fighters);

Major General Ibinabo Horsfall (Niger Delta Movement for Justice); Major General Duke Emmanson (Niger Delta Fighters Network); Major General Inibeghe Adams (Niger Delta Freedom Mandate); Major General Abiye Tariah (Niger Delta Development Network) and Major General Joshua Ebere (Renewed Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta).

Others were Major General Jeremiah Anthony (Movement for Actualisation of Niger Delta Republic); Major Francis Okoroafor (Niger Delta Freedom Redemption Army) and Colonel Nelson Okochi Walter.

“The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has concluded arrangement for a mass protest. We have concluded plans and have the backing of over 500 groups, and we want to warn everyone that would not be part of the protest to stay indoors, all shops, markets, businesses, schools, parks and companies should remain lock as we cannot guarantee that the protest is going to be peaceful because we shall resist any attempt by security forces to destabilise the protest.

“Our quit notice remains valid, we have not withdrawn it.

“Our attention has been drawn to the publication in some national newspapers of Friday, September 1, 2017 that we, Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators mandated one Chief Mike Loyibo of Pan Niger Delta Peoples’ Congress (PNDPC) to withdraw the quit notice on our behalf.

“We want to state here clearly that we did not, at any point in time, appoint or mandate anyone to withdraw any quit notice on our behalf neither did the self-acclaimed leader of PNDPC ever meet with us or our representative to discuss any matter relating to quit notice.

“Our quit notice stands.. We cannot work with PNDPC or PANDEF. We stand by our previous statements.

“The quit notice we issued to northerners and Yoruba remain valid.

“As a matter of fact, our strike team are already prepared and positioned to start attack on oil facilities across the Niger Delta from September 10, 2017, in preparation for our planned declaration of Niger Delta Republic on October 1, 2017.”