The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
14th August 2017 - Google’s Thought Control problem
14th August 2017 - ASUU strike stops exams in UI
14th August 2017 - Zambia: Opposition leader denies treason charge
14th August 2017 - Ukraine denies selling missile technology to North Korea
14th August 2017 - Ambode mourns passing of LASIEC commissioner, Lateef Raji
14th August 2017 - Alleged anti-party probe: Banire shuns APC disciplinary c’ttee
14th August 2017 - Lagos moves to transform Oworonshoki to transport, entertainment hub
14th August 2017 - Ozubulu youths protest re-opening of church
14th August 2017 - Quit notice: Some leaders in North prompted out action – Yerima
14th August 2017 - Lagos APC mourns Lateef Raji
Home / Cover / National / Quit notice: Some leaders in North prompted out action – Yerima

Quit notice: Some leaders in North prompted out action – Yerima

— 14th August 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Leader of Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) Mr. Shettima Yerima, has revealed that the group did not take the position to ask the Igbo to leave the North on their own, but were prompted by yet-to-be named leaders in North.

The group led by Yerima had, recently, issued a quit notice on the Igbo in the North to quit the region laest October 1, this year.

He also said that, Nnandi Kanu, with his actitivies, which is threatening the peace and unity of the country, gave rise to the Kaduna declaration.

Yerima stated this, on Monday, in Lafia, during the zonal meeting of the Coalition in Nasarawa State. He explained that sometime in June 2017, a group of prominent northern leaders met with them (CNG) to take that position.

According to him, “Sometime in June 6, 2017, a group of leaders from the northern extraction came together, and after much deliberations on the situation in the country, we realised the need to make a statement on the activities of the Biafra in the country

“We cannot fold our hands to watch an individual hold this country to ransom; we can’t allow an individual insult our leaders and play with our sensibilities.”

He further said that agitations was a normal thin, but it must be within the ambit of the law which Kanu has breached, adding that the Kaduna declaration was in response to  the Biafra agitations.

He said that when the quit notice was issued, prominent Igbo leaders and organisations like Ohaneze which is the umbrella of the Igbo, have come up to dissociate themselves from Kanu’s activities, that he was not speaking for the South east.

Yerima explained that the quit notice was a signal to Kanu and his group that Nigeria could not be undermined by a single individual and describe him as a frustrated human being who is seeking political relevance.

Yerima, who led other groups in the North to the annual meeting, said that after due consultations, they had decided to relax the notice and watch events, adding that his group would soon take a stand on the October 1 deadline.

He described northerners as ‘intelligent people against the notion that northerners are illiterates’, and advised youths to shun violence and thuggery and concentrate on taken destiny in their hands.

He appreciated northern leaders like the Sultan of Sokoto and the Borno State governor for their intervention on the quit notice, noting that the coalition was out to ensure that Nigerian remains united and not divided.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Nwagu K V 14th August 2017 at 4:37 pm
    Reply

    A united Nigeria where a section, even with their industry, is treated as second class? In the real sense only the Igbo are truly Nigerian since they are the only tribe who freely settle anywhere in Nigeria and go out of their way to develop their chosen environ. They feel at home, learn the language and to all purposes become indigenes. In spite of these , they are envied, ridiculed, maltreated and at a every flimsy excuse butchered in their hundreds. Why exactly is Yerima bothered because Kanu is saying it the way it is; why are the insidious northern leaders worried about the Igbo leaving the country? Is it that they would have no one to sacrifice to their occasional bloodlust? Are they afraid that if the Igbo leave others would realise that they are being cheated and follow suit? There is a simple solution here: equity, justice. What is good for the goose is equally good for the gander. Severally other Nigerians take delight in ganging up against the Igbo. And that is why Kanu has such a large and near religious following.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ASUU strike stops exams in UI

— 14th August 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The strike embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the University of Ibadan, on Monday, paralysed academic activities and halted examinations for postgraduate students in some faculties in the institution. The ASUU chairman in UI, Dr. Deji Omole, said the strike was total, comprehensive and indefinite, beginning…

  • Google’s Thought Control problem

    — 14th August 2017

    Vaclav Havel, the Czech dissident-turned-president, wrote a famous essayabout the life of the mind under a system of totalitarian control. He invoked the example of a greengrocer who puts a sign in his window saying, “Workers of the world, unite!” — not believing in it and perhaps not even knowing what it meant, but ritually accepting…

  • Ukraine denies selling missile technology to North Korea

    — 14th August 2017

    Ukraine denied on Monday that it had ever supplied defence technology to North Korea, responding to an article in the New York Times that said North Korea may have purchased rocket engines from Ukrainian factory Yuzhmash. Concern that North Korea is close to achieving its goal of putting the mainland U.S. within range of a…

  • Ambode mourns passing of LASIEC commissioner, Lateef Raji

    — 14th August 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, expressed sadness over the death of a Commissioner of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Mr. Abdullateef Raji. Raji, a former Special Adviser on Information and Strategy between 2011 and 2015 died in the early hours of Monday at the age of 54. Governor Ambode, in…

  • Alleged anti-party probe: Banire shuns APC disciplinary c’ttee

    — 14th August 2017

    …As petitioners testify before panel Embattled National Legal Adviser of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Muiz Banire, on Monday, failed to appear before the Disciplinary Committee set up by the party in Ward C of Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State to adjudicate on allegations of anti-party activities and misappropriation of campaign materials and…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share