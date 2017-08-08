The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th August 2017 - Ozubulu: Ohanaeze seeks probe of church massacre 
8th August 2017 - South Africa: Zuma faces non-confidence vote in parliament
8th August 2017 - Kenya extends voting after floods in some areas
8th August 2017 - Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate
8th August 2017 - Ebonyi: Death in multiple car crashes
8th August 2017 - Kalu fumes over anti-Igbo song
8th August 2017 - Quit notice: Sheath your Sword – Yoruba leaders tell agitators
8th August 2017 - BREAKING: Lassa fever kills two in LUTH
8th August 2017 - Exam malpractice: WAEC cancels certificate issued 28yrs ago, 150 others
8th August 2017 - Defection: I’ve no guber ambition – Tonye Princewill
Home / National / Quit notice: Sheath your Sword – Yoruba leaders tell agitators

Quit notice: Sheath your Sword – Yoruba leaders tell agitators

— 8th August 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Yoruba Traditional Council in the 19 northern states and Abuja has called on agitators on the quit notice ‎issued to the Igbos to sheath their swords and approach the issue with all sense of maturity in the interest of the country.

The group, in a statement signed by its chairman, Amb. Muhammad Arigbabuwo, called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe or religion, to intensify prayers for the country’s security and the leaders at all times.

He commended the role played by different organisations in the North to douse the tension that erupted during the face-off the Arewa Youths and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We are happy that the two groups have agreed to come to terms over the issue due to the quick intervention of major stakeholders in Nigeria.

“Rising from a one day meeting in Kaduna last week, the traditional council noted with joy the quick action of ‎all Northern Governors, Traditional Rulers in the North, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Media, Youth Organisations and others.” he added.

‎Arigbbuwo, further stated that “we are particularly happy with the role played by all Nigerians over the issue and we are convinced that the unity of the nation was paramount to everybody and should not be played with.

“We thanked all security organisations for their proactive action during the face-off, we urge them to continue to serve the country without any bias, because the country will gain a lot if we stand together as one irrespective of tribe of religion”.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th August 2017 at 5:34 pm
    Reply

    Nothing on earth will prevent Biafran bloody engagement of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR, if poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria do not vacate Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states before October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ozubulu: Ohanaeze seeks probe of church massacre 

— 8th August 2017

Describes killing  as  despicable and horrendous   Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja  More condemnation Tuesday trailed Sunday massacre of innocent worshippers  at Ozubulu, Anambra State as Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the attack as mindless, horrendous and evil. President General of the body, Chief Nnia Nwodo    in a statement said the apex Igbo organization was shocked that such evil…

  • South Africa: Zuma faces non-confidence vote in parliament

    — 8th August 2017

    After hours of heated debate, South Africa’s Parliament held a secret vote on Tuesday on whether to remove Jacob Zuma, whose eight-year presidency has been battered by charges of graft and mismanagement. If 201 of the 400 members of the National Assembly, the lower and more powerful house of Parliament, approve the no-confidence motion, Mr. Zuma will…

  • Kenya extends voting after floods in some areas

    — 8th August 2017

    Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday extended voting period for regions where heavy rains and flooding made it hard for voters to reach the poll centers in the remote northern region of Turkana. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati told a media briefing in Nairobi that majority of the polling stations opened on time….

  • Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law – Senate

    — 8th August 2017

    The Senate has cautioned the sponsors and participants in the protests by a coalition of civil society organizations,  operating under the aegis of #OurMumuDonDo, and demanding for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his medical vacation in the United Kingdom to stop heating up the polity with their unreasonable demands. In a statement signed…

  • Ebonyi: Death in multiple car crashes

    — 8th August 2017

    One person died while four were critically wounded in multiple motor accidents, which occurred on Tuesday morning, at Nkalagu junction in Ebonyi, on the Abakaliki—Enugu federal highway. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the accident involved three articulated vehicles. Mr Kehinde Ayuba, the Nkalagu Unit Commander of the commission, noted that the accident…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share