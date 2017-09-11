The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2017 - Recession: Nigerians disagree with FG over exit claim
11th September 2017 - We’ve empowered 10,000 young entreprenuers with organic farming –Berry, Contech Global boss
11th September 2017 - Osinbajo commends Obaseki, WACOT on Edo fertiliser
11th September 2017 - Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report
11th September 2017 - FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually
11th September 2017 - Absence of cassava processing facilities escalating by-products import bill to N2tr
11th September 2017 - Make millions manufacturing school bag
11th September 2017 - How Executive Order’ll boost manufacturing sector – SON
11th September 2017 - 200 firms to benefit from 20mw Isoko power plant
11th September 2017 - Why fresh privatisation of Yola Disco is in order
Home / Politics / Quit Notice: IYC commends FG

Quit Notice: IYC commends FG

— 11th September 2017

President of the Igbo Youth Congress, IYC, Mr. Jerry Onyeamaechi Ugwu, has commended the federal government for her prompt action in arresting the threat to the Igbo, by the Arewa Youth Congress, AYC, and for nipping it in the bud to forestall a retaliatory action on the part of the Igbo.

Mr. Ugwu said the Igbo race has demonstrated the spirit of true Nigerian by their peaceful co-existence across the country.

He said: “The recent call by the Arewa Youth Congress that Igbo people should leave the north is capable of inciting Igbo youths to react negatively. However, there is a need to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which promises to protect all citizens of the country wherever they reside because all Nigerians deserve protection.”

This is even as he added that it was unacceptable for the Arewa Youths to be making hate and inflammatory speeches.

While thanking the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the 36 states governors, the South-East governors, the South West leaders and other ethnic groups for rallying behind the Igbo, Ugwu called on youths of the country to look at their future and desist from allowing themselves to be used by politicians who do not have the interest of the country at heart.

“The quit notice is just a distraction by some politicians to short derail the progress of the economic changes of the federal government.

These politicians have their children and wards outside of the country and want to use the poor masses as tools to achieve their set goals.”

He further said that it was time for the youths in the country to take a good look at themselves and what the future holds for them and ask themselves salient questions on the role their leaders have played in the country, with a view to determining whether or not they have done well.

“What hope do we as youths in this country have if the elite keep using us as tools to cause unrest in the country? The Arewa Youths need not give the Igbo an ultimatum but must join hands with others to rebuild Nigeria and make it better for all of us,” Ugwu, added.

On the issue of the Peace Corps, the IYC President said that the erroneous belief that Daniel Akoh and his aides are defrauding the youths was not true, instead he noted that Peace Corps was creating jobs for the thousands of youths that are unemployed.

“The Peace Corps is a legal body aimed at keeping the youths gainfully employed. The senators who have been opposing the bill legalizing the Peace Corp should have a rethink because anything aside supporting youth empowerment would be detrimental to the society at large.”

He however, lauded the efforts of those who have thrown their weights behind the initiative.

The IYC leader also condemned the activities of the herdsmen who have been terrorizing different communities in the country, maiming and killing farmers as well as innocent citizens.

“It’s unfortunate that the herdsmen attack has continued unchecked in several communities and there is a need for government to step in and checkmate this ugly situation,” Ugwu, said.

He was also of the opinion that ranches could be set up for grazing and by that containing the movement of the cattle, thereby reducing the friction between the farming communities and the herdsmen.

Reply Reply to All Forward More

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 11th September 2017 at 6:23 am
    Reply

    The final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War has begun. Any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her on risk. Any northerner who do not vacate now God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Recession: Nigerians disagree with FG over exit claim

— 11th September 2017

…Urge Buhari to provide jobs, amenities to prove case By Omodele Adigun, Isaac Anumihe and Chinwendo Obienyi As if to echo President Muhammadu Buhari, reactions on the emergence of the country from recession, Nigerians are demanding better living conditions as proof that the nation is really out of recession. A cross section of Nigerians sounded out…

  • We’ve empowered 10,000 young entreprenuers with organic farming –Berry, Contech Global boss

    — 11th September 2017

    By Amechi Ogbonna Mr. Roheen Berry is the Managing Director of Contec Global Group, a billion dollar enterprise, leveraging technology to meet the rising demands of Nigeria’s population growth and globalisation.  In this interview with Daily Sun in Lagos, Berry spoke extensively on what his company is doing to improve Nigeria’s agricultural sector in line…

  • Osinbajo commends Obaseki, WACOT on Edo fertiliser

    — 11th September 2017

    Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has lauded the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and WACOT Limited for joining forces to revitalise a fertiliser plant, which had been non-functional for about 14 years in the state. The Vice President, who made the commendation recently at the commissioning of the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Company Limited,…

  • Africa’s food production to hit $1tr by 2030-New report

    — 11th September 2017

    The power of entrepreneurship and free market economy is driving Africa’s economic growth from food production, as businesses waking up to opportunities of a rapidly growing food market in Africa that may be worth more than $1 trillion each year by 2030 to substitute imports with high value food made in Africa. This was the…

  • FMN’s investments in agro-allied business to save $370m annually

    — 11th September 2017

    By Steve Agbota Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, said it has invested up to N90 billion in agro-allied supply chain, creating 9,000 jobs with a multiplier (indirect) of up to 54,000 jobs in the country. The investments in the food value chains, which include oils and fats, feeds/proteins, starches, agro distribution and sweeteners have potential…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share