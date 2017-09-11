Quit Notice: IYC commends FG

President of the Igbo Youth Congress, IYC, Mr. Jerry Onyeamaechi Ugwu, has commended the federal government for her prompt action in arresting the threat to the Igbo, by the Arewa Youth Congress, AYC, and for nipping it in the bud to forestall a retaliatory action on the part of the Igbo.

Mr. Ugwu said the Igbo race has demonstrated the spirit of true Nigerian by their peaceful co-existence across the country.

He said: “The recent call by the Arewa Youth Congress that Igbo people should leave the north is capable of inciting Igbo youths to react negatively. However, there is a need to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which promises to protect all citizens of the country wherever they reside because all Nigerians deserve protection.”

This is even as he added that it was unacceptable for the Arewa Youths to be making hate and inflammatory speeches.

While thanking the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the 36 states governors, the South-East governors, the South West leaders and other ethnic groups for rallying behind the Igbo, Ugwu called on youths of the country to look at their future and desist from allowing themselves to be used by politicians who do not have the interest of the country at heart.

“The quit notice is just a distraction by some politicians to short derail the progress of the economic changes of the federal government.

These politicians have their children and wards outside of the country and want to use the poor masses as tools to achieve their set goals.”

He further said that it was time for the youths in the country to take a good look at themselves and what the future holds for them and ask themselves salient questions on the role their leaders have played in the country, with a view to determining whether or not they have done well.

“What hope do we as youths in this country have if the elite keep using us as tools to cause unrest in the country? The Arewa Youths need not give the Igbo an ultimatum but must join hands with others to rebuild Nigeria and make it better for all of us,” Ugwu, added.

On the issue of the Peace Corps, the IYC President said that the erroneous belief that Daniel Akoh and his aides are defrauding the youths was not true, instead he noted that Peace Corps was creating jobs for the thousands of youths that are unemployed.

“The Peace Corps is a legal body aimed at keeping the youths gainfully employed. The senators who have been opposing the bill legalizing the Peace Corp should have a rethink because anything aside supporting youth empowerment would be detrimental to the society at large.”

He however, lauded the efforts of those who have thrown their weights behind the initiative.

The IYC leader also condemned the activities of the herdsmen who have been terrorizing different communities in the country, maiming and killing farmers as well as innocent citizens.

“It’s unfortunate that the herdsmen attack has continued unchecked in several communities and there is a need for government to step in and checkmate this ugly situation,” Ugwu, said.

He was also of the opinion that ranches could be set up for grazing and by that containing the movement of the cattle, thereby reducing the friction between the farming communities and the herdsmen.

