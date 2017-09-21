Quit notice: Igbo in Adamawa applaud Gov. Bindow

From: BillyGraham, Abel-Yola

The leadership of the Igbo community in Adamawa State have applauded Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla for his stance on the quit notice issued to the igbo in northern Nigeria describing him as ‘a big brother and a role model in the fight against bigotry in the country’.

The leader of the Igbo community called on all members of the community in the state to remain calm and law abiding in their dealings following the recent clash between the Nigerian military and some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) causing tension in the country.

Addressing journalists in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, on Thursday, the President General of the Igbo Cultural Association Adamawa state chapter, Chief Fidelis Umeh, alongside his council of elders called on the Igbo in the state to go about their businesses without fear of being victimised.

Umeh said, “We the leaders of Igbo Community here in the state are calling on all our brothers and sisters here in the metropolis and in all the local government areas across the state to remain calm and go on their normal businesses”

Chief Umeh said Governor Jibrilla has reassured the Igbo community of government’s readiness and commitment in ensuring the safety of lives and property of all citizens at any given time.

He said “we want to use this occasion to reiterate our solidarity with a united Nigeria where fairness, justice, equity and equility to opportunity are topmost.”

This he said, would eliminate threats to the unity and cohesion of the corporate entity called Nigeria and also guarantee freedom of every citizen in any part of the country irrespective of region, ethnicity or religion.

Umeh said, “His Excellency Governor Umaru Jirbrilla Bondow has said we are one nation and only God knows why he made it so, therefore he seriously warned that nobody can tear this unity which God himself set up”.

He further appreciates the governor for convening a meeting with leaders of the Igbo community to reassure them of their safety and of government protection saying, “His Excellency Senator Jibrilla Umaru Bindow invited the leaders of the Igbo community in the state to re-assure us of his word. It was a great family meeting” chief Umeh said.

He further thanked the security operatives in the state for maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of lives and property in the midst of uprising in other states of the federation.

Chief Umeh said that the igbo community would continue to caution their members against any act that may cause confusion or disrupt the existing peace enjoyed in the state.