Quit notice: Group slams those calling for disintegration

Quit notice: Group slams those calling for disintegration

— 27th June 2017

From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Following the quit notice served by some Arewa youth groups for the Igbo to leave the North, a group, the Volunteer Peace Advocate Project (V-PAD), has condemned the actions of those fanning the ember of disintegration in the country.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by the Non-Governmental Organisation after its Peace Talkshop organised in Enugu State.

The group said that after observing the present crisis situation in the country, the members decided to devote their quarterly peace talkshop to advocate for peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

The communiqué signed by V-PAD Coordinator, Engr. Igwe Chibuike Elias; Secretary, Christian K. Okoh; and three other members said that those who brainstormed at the talkshop proffered lasting and sustainable measures to arrest the ugly situation.

According to the group, those who gathered disassociated themselves from agitation for the disintegration of the country, advising Nigerians to instead inculcate the attitude to tolerate one another and promote one Nigeria.

V-PAD, therefore, called on the Federal Government to constitute a committee that would go down to the different wards in the country to seek the opinion of the people at the grassroots and develop the way out of the crisis.

“The participants opinion regarding the activities of Nigeria,  project execution, monetary allocation etc should be done equitably at the regional level.

“That is to say that the Federal Government should create a regional office to oversee all regional activities and ensure fairness to the states in the said regions.

“This should be done in the context of continued devolution of functions to the state and regions, ” the group advised.

The group also said that "there should be an agreed percentage of income generated from natural resources to the regions where they are being generated and this should be outside the monthly allocations that will be equitably distributed to all the regions.

 

 

