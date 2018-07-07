Quincy Ayodele bags pharmacists’ honour

Funsho Arogundade

It is yet another glorious feat for the founder of Quincy Herbals, Mrs. Quincy Olasumbo Ayodele when she was bestowed with an excellence award in recognition of her contribution to the development of medicinal plant into medicinal herbs products and foods.

The enterprising Quincy had the highly coveted award bestowed on her during the 13th Biennial Conference of Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPS) held in Abuja recently.