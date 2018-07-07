Quincy Ayodele bags pharmacists’ honour
— 7th July 2018
Funsho Arogundade
It is yet another glorious feat for the founder of Quincy Herbals, Mrs. Quincy Olasumbo Ayodele when she was bestowed with an excellence award in recognition of her contribution to the development of medicinal plant into medicinal herbs products and foods.
The enterprising Quincy had the highly coveted award bestowed on her during the 13th Biennial Conference of Association of Lady Pharmacists (ALPS) held in Abuja recently.
Quincy was decorated alongside other prominent Nigerians including the Director-General of National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr. Moji Christiana Adeyeye, who showered encomium on Quincy, who for over two decades, remain consistent in promoting medicinal plant and also representing Nigeria at the world stage with World Health Organization (WHO). Association of Lady Pharmacists is led by Hajia Zainab Sheriff, Head, Traditional Medicine Division, Federal Ministry of Health.
