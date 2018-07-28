For over a year now, Afro highlife musician, Flavour, has been working on different musical projects with visually impaired Liberian teenager, Semah.

However, the brain behind the historic meeting of the duo is none other than musician, culture ambassador and traditional queen of Liberia, Queen Juli Endee.

Endee, who is currently in Nigeria, narrates how she became a queen and her experience in the Liberian civil war. She also speaks on her relationship with Flavour and love for other Nigerian artistes like Omawunmi, Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold etc.

How did you become the Queen of Liberia?

I work in the community and because of my humanitarian services to Liberians, the people in the 15th political subdivision in 2001 decided to give me three years to see whether I can live up to the expectations of the culture and tradition, more so as an advocate for peace, health and education in Liberia. Based on that, I was crowned in February 2006 at our historic site in Liberia called, Providence Island. All the traditional leaders, chiefs, elders, and women came together to say this is our queen. This is the voice of the traditional people. So, that’s how I was crowned the queen of the traditional people of Liberia.

What do you do as queen?

I help in the developmental process of our people, including traditional leaders. I uphold the Liberian culture and tradition. I am a liaison between the general public and the traditional people. And also, I help the traditional people carve out proposals and visions to maintain the development agenda of Liberia, because traditional people own the land.