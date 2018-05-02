The Sun News
Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth meets newest great grandson

Queen Elizabeth meets newest great grandson

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth flew in by helicopter to London to meet Prince Louis, fifth-in-line to the British throne and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and his wife Kate, was born on April 23.

On Tuesday, the queen, 92, arrived at Kensington Palace, William and Kate’s London home, from Windsor Castle to the west of London, where her 96-year-old husband is recuperating after a hip operation.

Earlier William and Kate formally registered the birth of Louis, who joins brother George, 4, and sister Charlotte, 2.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” said a palace statement.

“The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

The name pays tribute to William’s great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979, while Charles is the name of William’s father.

Arthur had been the bookmakers’ favourite for the couple’s third child.

Louis is currently the 71st most popular name for a baby boy in England and Wales.

Their two other children — Prince George, aged four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte — had met the latest addition to the family earlier in the afternoon, before returning home to Kensington Palace.

He will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William’s children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.

Prince Louis is also the first male royal who will not overtake his sister in the line of succession after a reform that ends male primogeniture.

