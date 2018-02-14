The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Queen Elizabeth II: Commonwealth in secret succession plans
14th February 2018 - ANC orders Zuma to step down
14th February 2018 - Buhari meets Abdulsalami, Tinubu, Akande
14th February 2018 - How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative
14th February 2018 - Facebook announces investment in community leaders
14th February 2018 - UCL: No love on Valentine’s Day for Real Madrid, PSG
14th February 2018 - Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman
14th February 2018 - Russia 2018: No Abuja action for Eagles
14th February 2018 - Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty
14th February 2018 - RUSSIA 2018: Aghahowa tasks Eagles on fitness
Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II: Commonwealth in secret succession plans

Queen Elizabeth II: Commonwealth in secret succession plans

— 14th February 2018

The Commonwealth has secretly begun considering who might succeed Queen Elizabeth II as its head, the BBC said yesterday.

The issue is hugely sensitive because the role is not hereditary and will not pass automatically to the Prince of Wales on the Queen’s death. The Commonwealth has set up a “high level group” to look at the way the international organisation is governed.

The report said the group was met officially yesterday to review how the Commonwealth is run by its secretariat and governors. It said the issue of the succession of the head of the Commonwealth was not part of the group’s mandate, but described the day-long discussions as “open”.

As at press time, BBC quoted senior sources as saying that the gathering in London would also consider what happens when the Queen, who turns 92 in April, dies. One said: “I imagine the question of the succession, however distasteful it may naturally be, will come up.”

The agenda for the summit, seen by the BBC, showed there will be a discussion of “wider governance considerations” which insiders said is code for the succession. The group is expected to report to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London in April, which is likely to be the last that the 91-year-old monarch will attend.

The group said it was independent of the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat, and would report only to the heads of Commonwealth governments. A second source said the issue of the succession is expected to be discussed by Commonwealth leaders on the margins of the summit, particularly when they meet without officials “on retreat” at Windsor Castle.

The Queen was proclaimed Head of the Commonwealth at her coronation in 1953, when she was head of state in seven of its eight members.

Although the Queen took over from her father George VI, it is not an hereditary position that will pass automatically to her son who will be head of state in only 15 of the 53 member nations that now make up the Commonwealth.

The Queen has been working in private to try to ensure that Prince Charles does succeed her, sending senior officials around the world to lobby Commonwealth leaders.  At the last CHOGM in Malta in 2015, the Queen told them that she could not “wish to have been better supported and represented in the Commonwealth than by the Prince of Wales who continues to give so much to it with great distinction”.

The Prince of Wales represented the Queen at the CHOGM in Sri Lanka in 2013.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari meets Abdulsalami, Tinubu, Akande

— 14th February 2018

•Boko Haram membership thinning out – President Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, with agency report National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former interim chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, were at the Presidential Villa and met with President Muhammadu Buhari, behind closed doors. He had earlier in the day…

  • How NCC’s new step’ll shape smart city iniatiative

    — 14th February 2018

    …As Zinox, others get licences Olabisi Olaleye, US    [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Almost every country in the world has changed its identifier strategy, reviewed or added newer solutions to its database in order to become a smarter country. That is why the biggest trending technology is still the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the…

  • Facebook announces investment in community leaders

    — 14th February 2018

    Facebook has announced the launch of the Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities. The platform will commit tens of millions of dollars to the programme, including up to $10 million in grants that will go directly to people creating and leading communities. Facebook has also introduced new tools…

  • Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

    — 14th February 2018

    Olabisi Olaleye Chairman of the board  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has said that many Nigerians do not know they have the ability of Bill Gates in them. He made this statement on the occasion of his 85th birthday and public presentation of his book in Lagos recently. According to him,…

  • Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty

    — 14th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives, yesterday, when lawmakers were divided over a motion which condemned the amnesty Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, granted some alleged criminals declared wanted in Rivers State. The debate was to later degenerate into a face-off first between Imo and Rivers lawmakers and later,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share