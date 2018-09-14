Quality of decision determines success

If you miss out on education you would not be able to develop to your full potential. I am speaking to young folks now: get quality education by any legitimate means you can find. Someone has said education makes a person whole. That means you are an undeveloped entity if you are not educated, your progress would be very limited because there are few career choices open to you. Your progress is sort of stunted. If your parents send you to school, you are indeed a lucky chap, be grateful to them and make the most of the great opportunity. Many people are not so favoured. Education makes you a universal man. It guarantees labour mobility. The greatest decision you can take is to get yourself educated to the best of your ability. But if you are not academically inclined, get basic education and learn some trade. Quality training in a vocation pays good dividends in life, like good education. There are many successful artisans all over the place. If you miss out on education as a kid, learn some trade like motor mechanics, electronics/electrical repairs, plumbing, painting, driving, hairdressing, fashion design, etc.

There are always ways in life for those who decide to succeed because success is a decision. It is a choice, in case you don't know, you have read it here. Your career choice is determined by your education or training. If you are well grounded academically, you can do many things. Education and career are coterminous. They follow each other like siamese twins. For you to be a chartered accountant, you must have the right academic qualification. That goes for all the professions. You first acquire the degree or relevant qualifications, and train to qualify as an engineer, medical doctor, surveyor, pharmacist, pilot, teacher, journalist, lawyer, etc. Marriage is probably the biggest challenge anyone could confront in life. The decision you make in choosing a life partner may determine your success or failure in life, even if you get it right in other areas. The choice of a spouse is a difficult decision, requiring divine intervention. When taking decisions on whom to marry, I would advice that you don't do it all alone. Seek counsel from your parents, siblings, friends and other relatives as well as your pastor or marriage counsellor. There are three dimensions of marriage: the spirit, soul and body. All of these must work in perfect harmony in both partners for a union to last. No marriage is crisis-free, it can hardly be, don't be deceived. Marriage is not a bed of roses. You need wisdom and not only love to keep a marriage running successfully. Another key decision that affects your life is relationship with friends, colleagues, neighbours, etc.