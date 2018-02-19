Quadrant MSL partners SMW to deepen digital conversations

The Sun News
In demonstration of its commitment to shaping Nigeria’s digital conversations, Nigeria’s leading Strategic Communications Consultancy, Quadrant MSL, has announced its media partnership with Social Media Week Lagos to further deepen connections, impact and influence with Nigerian audiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Director, Group Accounts Management, Quadrant MSL, Anurika Azubuike, said that the partnership was borne out of the company’s desire to encourage the continuous use of social media and technology as a whole for everyday conversations, as well as a strong tool in strategic business communications.

“Today’s consumers are very discerning and have access to platforms at their fingertips. Technology has made this possible by becoming a potent tool that enables collaboration and resourcefulness, bringing people and organisations closer in simple conversation styles,” she said.

While pointing out that the conference has continued to play a huge role in connecting Nigerians to the global space and giving Nigerians the opportunity to tell their own stories, Azubuike stated that Quadrant MSL’s partnership at this year’s Social Media Week, will further advance the use of digital storytelling to push narrative boundaries.

She further said: “At Quadrant, we understand that great stories change the world and there’s no better way in this time to tell great stories than using digital platforms to engage with people, cultures and perspectives. It is for this reason that we have put our weight behind Social Media Week 2018, to drive that connection and the values it stands for,” she explained.

The event will feature a wide variety of discussions covering the future of media, travel and tourism, governance, gender inclusion with a dedicated women in tech platform, entertainment as well as emerging ideas and trends across the globe.

