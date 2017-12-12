QRC alumni reunite in Abuja, celebrate achievement

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ex-students of the Queen of the Rosary College (QRC), Onitsha, Anambra State recently gathered in Abuja to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the school, which they said was fundamental to their success story, academically and otherwise.

The occasion was an opportunity for QRC alumni to discuss issues that concern students’ and teachers welfare, and perhaps, proffer superior solutions to the identified challenges.

Members and non-members of the alumni who were believed to have contributed, academically and otherwise, to the continuous growth and development of the association and the school, were recognized and given awards of excellence.

The chairperson, QRC alumni, Abuja chapter, Roseline Nwosu, in her address said the get-together became imperative for members to strengthen unity and friendship that had existed amongst them for decades.

She said the national leadership of the association had during the Diamond Jubilee celebration earlier in the year at the school premises in Onitsha, directed all state chapters to replicate same to strengthen bond of friendship and discuss way forward for the school.

“This, perhaps, informed our gathering as Abuja alumni members, so we could freely interact with each other and also discuss matters that concern our individual welfare and our former school, which we are all proud to be identified with,” she said.

She was impressed that her former school mates have continued to blaze the trail in virtually all sectors of the Nigerian system, which, according to her, is a function of the good education and moral training they received from the college.

Chairman of the event, Senator David Mark, said he was impressed with the strength, unity and love, that exists among the former school mates, which, he said, is responsible for the individual and collective growth recorded thus far in the college.

He challenged them to keep up the good work, as it will go a long way in bridging the gap between the ex students of the school and current students as well as the management.

Mark, the immediate past Senate President, encouraged the ex-QRC students to freely approach him if need be, for him to help them in one way or another to achieve whatever laudable goals they have set for themselves and the school.

An awardee, Senator Joy Emordi, was grateful to God and the school for the educational foundation she received from the college, hence her commitment to any good course for the institution.

She said the award was an encouragement to re-dedicate herself to the service of God and humanity through education which, she said, is the bedrock of development.

Justice Mary Peter Odili, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and several others were recognized for their individual and collective contribution to the growth of the alumni and the school.