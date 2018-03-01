The Sun News
Qatar's Sheikh Tamim, Donald Trump to meet in April

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim, Donald Trump to meet in April

— 1st March 2018

Aljazeera

The Qatari government has announced that Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will attend an April meeting in Washington, DC, with US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Wednesday about regional developments and opportunities to “enhance the American-Qatari partnership on a range of security and economic issues”, according to a White House press release.

It was during the phone conversation that Trump extended the invitation.

“The leaders agreed on the importance of regional cooperation and a united Gulf Cooperation Council to mitigate regional threats and ensure the region’s economic prosperity,” the White House release said.

Qatar has faced a blockade from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt since June, alleging Qatari support for extremist groups.

Qatar has strenuously denied the allegations.

The Saudi-led blockade came after a regional meeting between Trump, Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Other members of the US government, including Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state, have voiced support for Qatar, which is host to the US military’s central base of command for operations in the Middle East.

Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan, reporting from Washington, DC, said that Trump has been calling Gulf leaders in recent days to discuss confronting the threat from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.

Jordan noted that other Gulf leaders will be present in Washington in April, but efforts to hold a summit to end the crisis are still “up in the air”.

JUST IN: Osinbajo, Emir Sanusi, others in Epe for economic summit

— 1st March 2018

Moshood Adebayo Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi Lamido, and some other top Federal, Kano and Lagos states government officials have arrived in Epe town, in Lagos State for the first Lagos-Kano Economic & Investment Summit. The summit is expected to come to end, on Thursday. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT…

  • BREAKING: Aisha Buhari releases photos, confirms Yusuf’s return to Nigeria

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has offered prayers of thanksgiving to God for her son, Yusuf’s fully recovery from bike accident in Abuja on December 26, 2018. She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mentioned where. Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further treatment….

  • Nigerians are getting poorer – IMF

    — 1st March 2018

    Nigeria’s people are getting poorer despite the country’s slow recovery from recession and economic reforms are urgently needed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has said. The Fund expects the Nigerian government to “muddle through” in the medium term and any progress could also be threatened if elections next year consume political energy and resources, it…

  • PCNI may transmute into NEDC – Ndume

    — 1st March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Sen. Mohammed Ali Ndume has said that the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) might eventually transmute into the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Sen. Ndume stated this while chatting with reporters, on Thursday, in Gombe. The PCNI is currently on a on a one-week retreat in Gombe. Ndume who represents…

  • INEC unveils elections timetable for 36 years

    — 1st March 2018

    •Poll schedule highly ambitious –Junaid Mohammed •It makes electoral process unambiguous, says Festus Okoye •We’re studying timetable –PDP   Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji Abuja, Sola Ojo and Noah Ebije, Kaduna The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a timetable for general elections till 2055. INEC said it released the timetable in an attempt to…

