The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 
26th February 2018 - Group seeks solution to exorbitant port charges
26th February 2018 - No sacred cows under VAIDS –Fowler
26th February 2018 - NIPCO bags NIPS award over Mobil Oil acquisition
26th February 2018 - Financial inclusion: Diamond Y’ello Account generated 9m accounts –Dozie
26th February 2018 - Reactions trail MTN’s planned $500m listing on NSE
26th February 2018 - Oil sector suffers setback as Nigeria’s rated poor in monitoring
26th February 2018 - ASSBIFI faults recruitment of 350 senior managers for NSITF
26th February 2018 - Shippers Council, Imo govt in land tussle
26th February 2018 - Emefiele bags The Sun award for Public Service
Home / Business / Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 

Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 

— 26th February 2018

European aircraft manufacturer,  Airbus has introduced a new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft into the market. The A350-1000 is Airbus’ latest and largest widebody aircraft in the twin-aisle category. With a 7-metre longer fuselage, the A350-1000 space for premium cabin products is 40 per cent larger than its smaller sibling the A350-900. The aircraft is the first of 37 A350-1000s built by Airbus. It is also the first ever Airbus aircraft fitted with the revolutionary new Qsuite seats, offering the first ever double bed in Business class. Qatar Airways made history over the weekend when it took delivery  of the first of this  A350-1000 widebody airliner at an event in Toulouse, France. 

“Qatar Airways always demands the very best for its customers, so it is right that we are the first airline in the world to fly the Airbus A350-1000,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

“This remarkable state-of-the-art aircraft will become a firm part of Qatar Airways fleet and will keep us ahead of the curve, allowing us to continue to offer our passengers outstanding levels of comfort and service,”Al Baker added.

Responding on behalf of Airbus, Mr.  Fabrice Brégier,  said “It is a huge pride for us to deliver the very first A350-1000 to our launch customer Qatar Airways. Bringing major advantages in fuel and cost efficiency along with unmatched passenger comfort, the A350-1000 is the ideal aircraft to showcase Qatar Airways’ legendary customer service. With its greater capacity compared to the A350-900, the newest widebody will play a major role on the carrier’s busiest long-haul routes and will contribute to strengthen their position at the forefront of the aviation industry.”

Rolls-Royce President – Civil Aerospace, Chris Cholerton, who spoke at the event stated “We are very proud to have worked with Qatar Airways and Airbus to deliver engines for this latest version of the A350 XWB family. This delivery marks another significant day in our partnership with the airline and the manufacturer as the new aircraft is powered by the most powerful engine ever developed for an Airbus aircraft, the Trent XWB-97.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Qatar Airways buys first Airbus A350-1000 aircraft 

— 26th February 2018

European aircraft manufacturer,  Airbus has introduced a new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft into the market. The A350-1000 is Airbus’ latest and largest widebody aircraft in the twin-aisle category. With a 7-metre longer fuselage, the A350-1000 space for premium cabin products is 40 per cent larger than its smaller sibling the A350-900. The aircraft is the first…

  • Group seeks solution to exorbitant port charges

    — 26th February 2018

    As part of efforts to finding lasting solution to cost of doing business at the nation’s seaports and vessel diversion to neighbouring countries,  Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) is set to hold a summit on port charges. In a statement, the President of the group, Yusuf Babalola, said that the  summit which is slated …

  • No sacred cows under VAIDS –Fowler

    — 26th February 2018

    … As Adeosun, El-Rufai, meet taxpayers March 1 Uche Usim, Abuja Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has advised prominent Nigerians with tax liabilities to take advantage of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), as political, social or economic prominence will not insulate them from sanctions for non-declaration….

  • NIPCO bags NIPS award over Mobil Oil acquisition

    — 26th February 2018

    NIPCO Plc has bagged an Oil and Gas industry award at the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) which ended in Abuja last week. The award was sequel to the acquisition of ExxonMobil stake in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, which recently got its name changed to 11 Plc. The award, which was…

  • Financial inclusion: Diamond Y’ello Account generated 9m accounts –Dozie

    — 26th February 2018

    The Managing Director, Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie, says over nine million MTN subscribers have opened Diamond Y’ello accounts since the inception of the scheme. Speaking to pressmen over the weekend in Lagos, Dozie explained that the scheme was introduced for people who were not familiar with new technology, adding that the bank tapped into…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share