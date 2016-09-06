The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
6th September 2016 - Jegede unfolds plan for youth, farmers
6th September 2016 - Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation
6th September 2016 - We’ re behind Obaseki –Group
6th September 2016 - Why ex-governor Igbinedion avoids campaigning for Ize-Iyamu -Idahosa
6th September 2016 - SON laments fake products’ menace
6th September 2016 - Dangote joins board of ONE Campaign
6th September 2016 - ‘First Nation not on the verge of folding up’
6th September 2016 - How to raise capital for startups
6th September 2016 - Q4: CBN to raise N1.77bn in Treasury Bills
6th September 2016 - The Peterside effect at NIMASA
Home / Business / Q4: CBN to raise N1.77bn in Treasury Bills
CBN gov

Q4: CBN to raise N1.77bn in Treasury Bills

— 6th September 2016

…Rolls out sanctions on NEMSF

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to raise about N1.77billion in Treasury Bills (TBs) during the last three months of the year just as it rolled out penalties for defaulting banks in the implementation of the CBN-Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF).
In its 4th quarter TB Issue Programme  released on Monday, the apex bank plans to raise about N815.37 billion, comprising 91 days, 182 days and 364 days debt instruments, while it also plans to raise about N952.05 billion as rollover in the three categories of the instruments.
On the grid sanctions to be meted out to erring banks participating in the Central Bank of Nigeria- Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (CBN-NEMSF), the bank, in a circular, entitled Sanctions grid to Deposit Money Banks Under the Central Bank of Nigeria- Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility by its Director, Financial Policy & Regulation Department, Kevin Amugo, stated that:
“In furtherance of our circular referenced FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/01/004 dated March 4, 2015, forwarding the terms and conditions for participating deposit money banks in the implementation of the CBN- Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility, the CBN has approved a sanctions grid to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the facility”.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eyitayo-Jegede

Jegede unfolds plan for youth, farmers

— 6th September 2016

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has expressed his preference for youth empowerment, declaring that if elected, youths in the state would be made employers of labour instead of job hunters. The legal luminary who is the immediate past Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state…

  • Badaru Abubakar

    Ondo Guber Watch:Aggrieved APC leaders petition election committee, calls for cancellation

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories by Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Petitions exposing the ‘behind the scene’ allegations of fraud said to have characterized the Saturday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state were yesterday sent to the Chairman, APC gubernatorial Primary Election Committee. The primary election held last Saturday in Akure, the Ondo state capital…

  • godwin-obaseki

    We’ re behind Obaseki –Group

    — 6th September 2016

    By Wole Balogun Niger Delta People’s Forum has expressed support and readiness to mobilize for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr.Godwin Obaseki. In a release made available to Daily Sun yesterday, President of the forum, Mr George Utomhim, said the group is supporting Obaseki not only because his (Obaseki’s) wife hails from the Niger Delta,…

  • Chief Lucky Igbinedion

    Why ex-governor Igbinedion avoids campaigning for Ize-Iyamu -Idahosa

    — 6th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin The failure of former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion to campaign for his former Chief of Staff and Secretary to Government, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is an indication that he was ashamed because they have nothing to point to as their achievement while in government. Ize-Iyamu is the Peoples Democratic…

  • Standards-Organisation-of-Nigeria-SON-logo-631x473

    SON laments fake products’ menace

    — 6th September 2016

    …To unveil standards to boost MSMEs By Charles Nwaoguji Global demand for Nigeria’s yam produce may soon soar as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), last week, disclosed it would establish internationally acceptable standard for the product to increase its consumption across the world. Acting Director General of SON, Dr. Paul Angya, who dropped the…

  • Aliko-Dangote

    Dangote joins board of ONE Campaign

    — 6th September 2016

    The ONE Campaign has announced the appointment of the President/Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to its board. A statement from the anti-poverty group said Dangote, one of Africa’s most prominent business leaders, brings a wealth of expertise and experience on how to encourage development and poverty fighting efforts. The announcement comes shortly…

  • first nation plane

    ‘First Nation not on the verge of folding up’

    — 6th September 2016

    By Louis Iba First Nation Airways says it will return to normal scheduled flight operations by September 15 describing as rumours news of its plans to shut down operations completely in Nigeria. “First Nation is not on the verge of folding up. In reality, since the airline launched services in 2011, it has built a…

  • SMEs

    How to raise capital for startups

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun A 2012 research conducted by Enterprise Baseline Survey revealed that only about 4.3 per cent of SMEs in Nigeria were able to get their loans from financial institutions and this low access to loan has resulted in a finance gap of $62 billion for the (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The research also…

  • CBN gov

    Q4: CBN to raise N1.77bn in Treasury Bills

    — 6th September 2016

    …Rolls out sanctions on NEMSF The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to raise about N1.77billion in Treasury Bills (TBs) during the last three months of the year just as it rolled out penalties for defaulting banks in the implementation of the CBN-Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF). In its 4th quarter TB Issue…

  • Aso Villa 3

    How Nigeria’s ICT industry can get global recognition – Stakeholders

    — 6th September 2016

    Stories Olabisi Olaleye [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 Nigeria’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT), industry has dazzled the global space with its emerging trends and bridging the digital divide. However, ICT stakeholders said mobile divide may pose another threat to global recognition. Mobile divide, according to them include broadband penetration,  availability, affordability and subscribers subscription. These and…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351