Python Dance: World Igbo Congress wants end of operation

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop what it called senseless military incursion in South-East geo-political zone and to withdraw the forces forthwith.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Dr. Richard Nwachukwu and sent to Daily Sun from Dallas, Texas, USA, the IWC said it was alarmed by the unfortunate and unprovoked offensive militarization of the South East, the Igbo home land.

It noted that the Operation Python Dance II seemed to be a clear military occupation without provocation and with potential grave consequences for Ndigbo.

The statement further said, “Remarkably, this unprovoked incursion at the private residence and community of Mr. Nnnamdi Kanu and his unarmed IPOB on Sunday, September 10, 2017 is the culmination of this carefully planned assault on Igbo land.

“This is unfortunate. News reaching the World Igbo Congress is that some unarmed people were killed and others wounded even as Boko Haram members and Fulani herdsmen that are armed to the teeth are treated with kid gloves.

“World Igbo Congress calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop this senseless military incursion and indeed withdraw the forces immediately.

“World Igbo Congress also calls on the Governors of South Eastern states, Ohanaeze and all leaders of Ndigbo at home and abroad together to preserve the Igbo through a deliberate and purposeful mobilization strategy aimed at one goal. We owe this much to the Igbo Nation.”

The IWC which said it was monitoring the situation carefully called on all aIgbo in Diaspora and at home to remain calm in the face of the unwarranted provocation as it explore all options open to it to ensure that Igbo life and property were safe-guarded.