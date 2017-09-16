The Sun News
Python Dance not targeted at individuals, group- Army

The Nigerian Army said its operation in the South East code-named Egwu Eke II is not targeted at individuals or group, urging members of the public to go about the normal business without fear.
The spokesman for the 82 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa Exercise Egwu EkeII is meant to sharpen the skills of troops in the division on the conduct of internal security operations.
He said: “The exercise is also aimed to combating the security challenges in the South East and is well equipped to deal with the rising cases of insecurity such as kidnappings, farmers-herdsmen clashes, cultism, armed robbery, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, insurgency among others.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2017 at 8:20 pm
    These cowards of political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria are confused. We are in a war- BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR- the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. As I long made it clear to the enemy that the war will be REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is soldier, so it is- BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR- every Biafran is soldier in this war. Because the world of 1967 fought against Biafra and placed the bandits on Eastern Region wealth 50 years long, they think it will be the same again in this final battle, in this 21st century world. The enemy’s end is on Biafran Soil- no escape, no survival. God Is With Us!!!

