Python Dance not targeted at individuals, group- Army

The Nigerian Army said its operation in the South East code-named Egwu Eke II is not targeted at individuals or group, urging members of the public to go about the normal business without fear.

The spokesman for the 82 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa Exercise Egwu EkeII is meant to sharpen the skills of troops in the division on the conduct of internal security operations.

He said: “The exercise is also aimed to combating the security challenges in the South East and is well equipped to deal with the rising cases of insecurity such as kidnappings, farmers-herdsmen clashes, cultism, armed robbery, communal crisis, violent secessionist agitations, insurgency among others.”