Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights
— 15th September 2017
Former governor of Abia State and APC South East chieftain has called on the the IPOB Youths to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the brewing crisis in Abia State
Kalu spoke in response to the military presence in the state and the South East and confrontations between the IPOB youths and the federal security forces.
In a statement issued yesterday from Abuja, Kalu who just returned from the United States said that he has been briefed about the crisis and has switftly begun consultations with federal authorities and leaders of the IPOB towards brringing calm back to the region .and he calls on both parties to respect the rule of law and rights of citizens
He described the unfolding events as very unfortunate to have degenerated to this level happening in not just the South East region but in his own state which he once governed for eight years, that the Southeast having yet to be fully recovered from the losses of the civil war cannot afford to be subjected to another round of loss of human lives and properties .
He called for calm and stay of actions from both parties that such crisis if not checked may escalate nationwide.
The former governor recalled that in democracy every group has its fundemental right to express their grievances but such action must follow due process in line with the constitution of the country to avoid breakdown of law and order.
The APC chieftain reintrates the need for peace, that dialogue remains the best solution to solving grievances , while also calling for the need to respect the court orders and pronouncements.
Victory! Victory! God given Victory! Tear Down the enemy’s flags in all public places etc., replace it with Biafran Flags. Tear Down pictures of the enemy’s comic figure nickname Buhari in all public places etc., replace it with pictures of Anyim Pius Anyim- the interim president Republic Of Biafra from October 1st 2017. Block all exits in Biafraland and Burn Down the enemy- the rats. Block Nsuka, Onitsha head bridge, Arochukwu, Abakaliki exits to Cross River, Ogbo hill exit to Ikot Ekpene, Ariam, Imo River exits, Owerri exit to Elele, Azummini etc. Non of the enemy should escape- Burn Down them all, Burn Down their barracks, stations, check points, road blocks, vehicles etc.- Burn Down them all with Biafran David’s Stone- which is Biafran Fire. It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. It is God given Victory Day to Biafra. It is God given 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War Victory. Biafra is the only Authority in God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. After the victorious storm, a Prosperous Nation will be built in Biafraland from October 1st 2017. God given Victories are Republic Of Biafra of the south east and Niger Delta Republic of south south. Shut Down all oil and gas operations, to resume operations from October 1st 2017 under governments of Republic Of Biafra of south east and Niger Delta Republic of south south. It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. Pay the enemy with Ojukwu and Effiong inscribed coins. Victory! Victory! Victory. God Is With Us!!!