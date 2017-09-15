The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2017 - Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights
15th September 2017 - Mum discouraged me, yet I won –Ebele Enemchukwu, Miss Nigeria United States
15th September 2017 - My happiest moments –Salawa Abeni, musician
15th September 2017 - Why I’m casting Omosexy in Shadow Parties –Yemi Amodu
15th September 2017 - Youngzee’s Pay Day extols virtues of hard work
15th September 2017 - Celebs storm London Fever’s UK premiere
15th September 2017 - ‘I’m back home for good’
15th September 2017 - Hosting AFRIMA for next 3 years ’ll benefit Nigeria -Lai Muhammed
15th September 2017 - Nominees for BON Awards 2017 unveiled
15th September 2017 - Fun, excitement as beer carnival rocks Lagoon Breeze
Home / Cover / National / Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights

Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights

— 15th September 2017

Former governor of Abia State and APC South East chieftain has called on the the IPOB Youths to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the brewing crisis  in Abia State

Kalu spoke in response to the military presence in the state and the South East and confrontations between the IPOB youths and the federal security forces.

In a statement issued yesterday from Abuja,  Kalu who just returned from the United States said that he has been briefed about the crisis and has switftly begun consultations with federal authorities and leaders of the IPOB  towards brringing calm back to the region .and he calls on both parties to respect the rule of law and rights of citizens

He described the unfolding events as very unfortunate to have degenerated to this level happening in not just the South East region but in his own state which he once governed for eight years, that the Southeast having yet to be fully recovered from the losses of the civil war cannot afford to be subjected to another round of loss of human lives and properties .

He called for calm and stay of actions from both parties that such crisis if not checked may escalate  nationwide.

The former governor recalled that in democracy every group has its fundemental right to express their grievances but such action must follow due process in line with the constitution of the country to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The APC chieftain reintrates the need for peace, that dialogue remains the best solution to solving grievances , while also calling for the need to respect the court orders and pronouncements.

Post Views: 14
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th September 2017 at 6:25 am
    Reply

    Victory! Victory! God given Victory! Tear Down the enemy’s flags in all public places etc., replace it with Biafran Flags. Tear Down pictures of the enemy’s comic figure nickname Buhari in all public places etc., replace it with pictures of Anyim Pius Anyim- the interim president Republic Of Biafra from October 1st 2017. Block all exits in Biafraland and Burn Down the enemy- the rats. Block Nsuka, Onitsha head bridge, Arochukwu, Abakaliki exits to Cross River, Ogbo hill exit to Ikot Ekpene, Ariam, Imo River exits, Owerri exit to Elele, Azummini etc. Non of the enemy should escape- Burn Down them all, Burn Down their barracks, stations, check points, road blocks, vehicles etc.- Burn Down them all with Biafran David’s Stone- which is Biafran Fire. It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. It is God given Victory Day to Biafra. It is God given 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War Victory. Biafra is the only Authority in God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. After the victorious storm, a Prosperous Nation will be built in Biafraland from October 1st 2017. God given Victories are Republic Of Biafra of the south east and Niger Delta Republic of south south. Shut Down all oil and gas operations, to resume operations from October 1st 2017 under governments of Republic Of Biafra of south east and Niger Delta Republic of south south. It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. Pay the enemy with Ojukwu and Effiong inscribed coins. Victory! Victory! Victory. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights

— 15th September 2017

Former governor of Abia State and APC South East chieftain has called on the the IPOB Youths to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the brewing crisis  in Abia State Kalu spoke in response to the military presence in the state and…

  • How to create wealth with real estate

    — 15th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 Opportunity to make wealth exists everywhere but not many people have the eye to see them. The authenticity of this statement is such that cannot be doubted whether in real estate or in other sectors. This situation has worsened as a result of poor economy that has…

  • Government should stimulate local production of building materials –Okoronkwo

    — 15th September 2017

    By Tony Udemba Ukachukwu Okoronkwo is an Abuja-based real estate developer and Managing Director/CEO of Ojim Royal Investment & Property Ltd. An experienced developer, Okoronkwo described the Public Private Partnership policy of government as a panacea that can boost development of cheap and affordable housing units across Nigeria. In this interview with Daily Sun, the…

  • Work begins on $300m Lekki smart city project 

    — 15th September 2017

    Stories by Maduka Nweke Construction work on the $300 million smart city project located along the Lekki-Epe axis has commenced. The project is being promoted by the Elegushi Royal Family and a private developer,  Channeldrill Resources Limited. The Imperial International Business City (IIBC) project, which stakeholders have acknowledged to be the first eco-friendly smart business city…

  • ‘Imo My Pride’ will wipe away tears of residents –Imo Govt

    — 15th September 2017

    The Imo State government has explained that the initiatives of ‘Imo My Pride’, which has received wide criticism from the people will make the state one of the best in Nigeria and attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).  The project will also wipe the tears of those who feel they have lost fortune. It is a…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share