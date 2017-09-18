The Sun News
Python Dance II: Mascot Kalu calls for peace, condemns army brutality

Python Dance II: Mascot Kalu calls for peace, condemns army brutality

18th September 2017

“The brutal killings as evidenced in a video report in my custody have left me shell-shocked.

“I totally condemn any form of extra-judicial killing, torture, lawlessness and anarchy perpetrated by any group in Abia State. At this very delicate period in our nation’s history; posterity will judge us for the roles we play in achieving lasting peace. The indiscriminate and unsavoury action as captured in the video is fortuitous and spells grave consequences if it is not quickly addressed. The flagrant disrespect of our constitution which upholds the sanctity of human life cannot be condoned especially under a democratically elected government.”

These we’re words of reaction of Mr.  Mascot Uzor Kalu,  investment banker and businessman in reaction to the display of the Nigerian Army in Abia State and South East of Nigeria in the past one week.

He further said that “the reckless abuse of power by the military personnel as seen in the video paints a very discordant tune. It totally goes against the initial statement issued by the Army Chief in respect to the framework of Operation Python Dance II in Abia State. The chicanery, double-standards and blood-letting exercise which flout the rule of law must stop. There must be a show of will on the part of the Army personnel deployed to Abia State to quell an avoidable crisis. No constituted authority is above the law so everyone must shun vices and provocative actions that may spell doom for our land. I therefore demand that every Army personnel who have ignored the extant laws of the land be brought to book. This video has left a sour taste on our lips. We may be sounding the drumbeats of chaos and catastrophe if all those involved in this bloodletting are not dealt with.”

I call on all well-meaning and peace-loving indigenes of Abia to join hands in working for a quick resolution of any crisis in our land. Abia remains a component of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We abide by the statutory laws that make us one indivisible nation under God. This is a time when we must decide not to bow to the tirades of those who want to foment trouble and paint Abia in a bad light. Our commitment to the constitution of Nigeria is a sacred trust which we must uphold in the face of these challenging times.

In line with the issue at hand, I also call on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to give peace a chance. The Situation at hand now demands for wisdom. There is no use engaging in an unwarranted display of power when every issue can be resolved through dialogue. As long as we keep looking at all the issues in a pragmatic way, we can chart a course that will bring positive outcomes. It is time to sheathe the sword and listen to the voice of wisdom. Our collective pursuit is to make life better for our people and this will not be achieved without the use of dialogue.

The South East Governors should also be proactive in engaging the youths before any issue escalates. As leaders in their respective States, they can champion the values of peace and equity through dialogue. There is no need to allow situations such as this to arise when there are various machineries that can be used to stop it in its tracks.

I want to state unequivocally that the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu who is the Chief Security Officer of the State has failed in carrying out his assignment. This crisis could have been nipped in the bud if there was a proactive measure to address it. The Governor needs to do more in order to salvage the State from being in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The mantle of leadership is demanding and he must brace up to surmount the challenges that we currently face.

I am committed to working with anyone that is genuinely pushing for lasting peace. I will continue to speak for the voiceless and take the necessary steps to stop this furor from being entrenched in Abia State. The South East with a strong reference to Abia State fully renounces any act that promotes unwarranted disharmony and death in our land.

The current challenges may look precarious but I call on all well-meaning individuals to continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of Abia State and our nation – Nigeria.

 

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  Bennie 18th September 2017 at 10:06 am
    Reply

    Okezie Ikpezu is a stupid governor, a carry about he has no voice of his own. This are products of Orji Uzor Kalu s the first civilian governor of Abia state. God is watching.

