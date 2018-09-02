“This cannot be acceptable and we are only keeping quiet, but a time shall come when the people may be driven to return violence for violence if care is not taken because they have to defend ourselves. If the rule of law is not taken into consideration and you want to think that Igbo people are evil and you want now to bring force on them then force will meet with force. I am disturbed that the government wants to use Python Dance to turn Igbo land into a theatre of war like Boko Haram territory. They should leave Igbo land alone because this is not the place for anybody to bring a military operation like Python Dance,” he said.

Sounding the same tune, the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission in Anambra State, Prince Sam Ben Nwosu and former Chairman of Police Service Commission, Chief Simon Okeke, agreed with Chukwuma that the Southeast does not need a military operation such as Python Dance 3, stressing that “the zone has not recovered from the previous exercises.” READ ALSO: Biafra agitators raise the alarm over Operation Python Dance 3 Prince Nwosu who addressed the issue at his Otolo Nnewi residence said that in the previous exercise, everybody saw how extrajudicial killings took place during the period. He said that the army should direct its attention to the Northeast, Northwest and the Middle-Belt zones where, he said, the worst crime and offences against the nation were being perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents and the Fulani killer herdsmen. “In the Southeast, we have no problem. We are good to go, we are okay. It falls within my jurisdiction to speak out because of some injustices being perceived. Recently, I had a discussion with the Commander of 302 Regiment of the Nigerian Army in Anambra State. He told me that they would work with us to ensure that peace continues to reign in the Southeast geopolitical zone. “What is the cause of this Python Dance? Maybe people are trying to take laws into their hands. But there are better ways of achieving sanity. I cannot afford to allow my brother die because he demonstrated for his right,” he said. The Ombudsman called for caution and wisdom as he advised the youths that if they saw that there was an intimidation coming as Python Dance, they should steer clear and avoid any manner of confrontation “and let us see how the python can dance without agitation or protest.” Nwosu recalled that the late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu had told the Igbo that he thought he would achieve Biafra with guns and machetes, but later realized that it would be better achieved with pen and wisdom. He said those were the basic areas the Igbo would be discussing, to have a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. He insisted that the people of the Southeast needed no Python Dance for any reason, noting that the Southeast zone was the most peaceful area in Nigeria and wondered why the area should always be targeted for such military exercises. Also Chief Simon Okeke said that one would have thought that those who conceived the idea of first and second Operation Python Dance exercises should have known that the third one was not needed since the negative effects of the previous exercises were still reverberating. His words: “I think to engage in another Operation Python Dance exercise now that we are getting close to general elections by February, 2019 makes it look as they have something else in their minds against the electorate here in the Southeast. I hope they don’t tend to frighten people away from the elections, which are on the way. “Why should the python dance again? Have they gone round the geopolitical zone to conclude that there is crisis there? It is a bit suspect and care must be taken not to overheat the polity. That exercise as far as I’m concerned is unhealthy to this geopolitical zone. I don’t see anything that warrants all those dances in the geopolitical zone. They had better carry out the exercise in the Northeast where you have problem of Boko Haram insurgents; not here in the Southeast.” How Python Dance started Back in 2016, as the agitation for the restoration of Biafra championed by the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu grew more vociferous by the day, the Muhammadu Buhari administration became rattled. About the same time too, it was contending with the renewal of hostilities in the Niger Delta region by Niger Delta Avengers, which began a bombing campaign against oil and gas pipelines, which resulted in the destruction of vital gas pipelines that supply gas to the electric turbines. To contain the situation, the Federal Government launched Operation Crocodile Smile in the Niger Delta. Then as Igbo youths fired up by Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership raised the demand for self-determination, the Federal Government decided to begin the Operation Python Dance, OPD, which in Igbo means, Egwu Eke, in the weeks just before Christmas. It started on November 27, 2016 and ended December 27, 2016. The Python Dance came with it obstructive check-points, which suddenly appeared all over Igbo land with soldiers searching vehicles in ways that caused crippling traffic snarls and palpable tension. For the people, the dance was not pleasant at all as it marred the Yuletide and took away the joy. Many Igbo families stayed away and did not return home during the Christmas that hitherto was period of annual exodus to the East. Then in 2017, a group of northern youths under the aegis of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum issued an order that all Igbo people in the North must leave the zone by October 1. Tension rose again in the country, but the quick intervention of key northern elders and the visit of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership to major northern cities and other behind-the-scenes brinkmanship helped to resolve the issue. But by then, IPOB’s strident demand for Biafra brought the situation to a head resulting in the government re-enacting Operation Python Dance the second time, but in a more aggressive manner with massive deployment of soldiers with armoured personnel carriers and heavy artillery as if a war was imminent. And one clear month before Nnamdi Kanu was due to return to court in Abuja for continuation of his trial, soldiers stormed the home of his parents and allegedly killed more than 22 people, believed to be members and followers of the IPOB leader. Till today, no one for sure knows what happened to Kanu and his royal parents. For many Igbo, the python dance may well be government’s way of punishing and oppressing their people for not voting for Buhari in the 2015 general elections. While the people abhorred the name chosen for the military exercise as a python usually attacks, constricts and swallows the prey whole, the military authorities felt no qualms about the name. Sunday Sun gathered from a source that military exercises usually go with code names so as not to forget a particular one. In choosing a code name, due consideration is given to an animal relevant to the environment where the exercise would hold, the source explained. He said the name Egwu Eke (Python Dance) was carefully chosen because the python is associated with the Southeast just as crocodile has relevance in the South-South zone. READ ALSO: 2019: South-East/South-South youths endorse Saraki for President To a large extent, another military source explained, the specialized military operations, helped to curb security challenges in the Southeast and the South-South which could have degenerated if they were not dealt with in appropriate military fashion. His words: “For instance, you know we have a lot of banditry activities and cattle rustling in the North. The same thing applies to the Southeast. If Python Dance had not been held, the Anambra governorship election would not have taken place. And also there were a lot of issues of kidnapping that were going on in those areas, but because of that exercise it took care of that situation. “So, to some extent the crime rate has drastically reduced because in the real time operations that were going on, the criminals couldn’t operate and some of them were arrested. As a matter of fact, some of them were arrested in the very act.” In an interview, the Assistant Director in-charge of Public Relations at the 82, Division, Colonel Sagir Musa, who is responsible for inquiries concerning Python Dance, dismissed insinuations that the timing of Python Dance 3 has political undertones cleverly disguised to aid the All Progressives Congress (APC) “capture” the Southeast in 2019 general elections for President Buhari. “For the purpose of clarity, the Nigerian Army, under the present leadership of Lt. General TY Buratai, from its professional formation and disposition is apolitical. Many times the COAS and other formations and unit commanders have re-emphasised and warned that Nigerian Army is apolitical, non-partisan and totally insulated from politics, politicians and any form of ‘political inquisitiveness.’ And you know-all actions or inactions must have consequences in the military,” he said. Sagir also explained why the python would dance again in the Southeast: “Nigerian Army exercises and operations are being conducted across the entire regions of Nigeria. The Chief of Army Staff in his wisdom, professional astuteness and dynamism, consistently appraises the security challenges across the nation. To combat the threats, exercises which dovetailed into real military operations were conceived and successfully executed to address the identified and targeted security challenges. Consequently, we had exercises Harbin Kunama, Exercise Shirin Harbi, Exercise Sharan Daji and Exercise Crocodile Smile in the Northeast, Northwest, South-South and Southwest respectively, with the objectives of troops’ training, checkmating identified security threats in the regions where they were conducted. Because of the obvious achievements of these exercises, most of them, if not all, are now scheduled Nigerian Army exercises which are being conducted annually to continuously combat remaining, existing and emerging security challenges in the various parts of Nigeria.”