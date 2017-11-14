The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari
14th November 2017 - Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”
14th November 2017 - PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs
14th November 2017 -   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness
14th November 2017 - One minute silence for Saro-Wiwa divides Reps
14th November 2017 - S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence
14th November 2017 - Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.
14th November 2017 - Buhari appoints Senate Chief Whip’s wife, Prof. Adeyeye NAFDAC DG
14th November 2017 - Alleged Igbo killing: Group demands commission of inquiry
14th November 2017 - Crime: Delta CP canvasses sustainable community policing
Home / Cover / National / Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari

Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari

— 14th November 2017

 

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

A Federal High Court in Enugu Tuesday reserved judgment for December 22 I n the suit against the federal government by the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on deployment of soldiers to the South-East zone for military operation code-named “Operation Python Dance 2.’

The court presided over by Justice A. M. Liman had earlier ordered the accelerated hearing of the case with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai and the Nigerian Army as defendants.

ADF through its counsel, Max Ozoaka, is praying the court to declare that the action of the defendants, especially the first defendant, “in calling out, operationally engaging or deploying the armed forces of the Federation to the South-eastern part of the country is illegal, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

In his submission during the resumed hearing on the matter, ADF’s counsel argued that there was need for the court to answer the questions raised by the plaintiff.

While insisting that the actions of the defendants were unconstitutional, he prayed the court to declare them illegal infringement.

Ozoaka also submitted that the deployment of soldiers to the South-East zone trampled upon the rights of residents and citizens of the zone, stressing that there was need for the court to condemn the Operation Python Dance 2, as well as declare the action of the president unconstitutional.

He faulted the reasons given for the deployment of soldiers by the defendants, saying that they could not justify their actions since the police could have handled the matter.

He argued that even if the soldiers were to be deployed to the South-East, the National Assembly should have been notified and involved in the process, insisting that they should have allowed the lawmakers to carryout their duties in accordance with the constitution.

After listening to the arguments of the counsel to the plaintiff, Justice Liman adjourned the case to December 22 this year for judgment.

The defendants were, however, absent from court.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari

— 14th November 2017

  From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu A Federal High Court in Enugu Tuesday reserved judgment for December 22 I n the suit against the federal government by the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on deployment of soldiers to the South-East zone for military operation code-named “Operation Python Dance 2.’ The court presided over by Justice A. M….

  • PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs

    — 14th November 2017

        From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives has raised alarm over what it described as secret agenda to arrest scores of PDP functionaries as the 2019 elections draw near. Spokesman of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, issued a statement, last Wednesday, alleging that the federal government…

  •   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness

    — 14th November 2017

      From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, yesterday gave detailed account of how the sum of $9.7 million and ‎£74,000 kept in a fireproof safe was recovered from his house (Yakubu). The witness, Mr….

  • One minute silence for Saro-Wiwa divides Reps

    — 14th November 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja A prayer that members of the House of Representatives observe a minute of silence in remembrance of late Niger-Delta activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa Snr, led to a sharp division among lawmakers during Tuesday’s plenary. A member of the House, Kingsley Chinda in a motion on the 22nd remembrance of the death…

  • Over 23, 000 women living with Diabetes in Rivers – Govt.

    — 14th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, has disclosed that over 23,000 women live with diabetes in the state, saying that the victims were mainly pregnant women as well as those within the reproductive age. Prof. Chike revealed this, on Tuesday, in Port Harcourt, while briefing newsmen on the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share