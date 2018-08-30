Pyrates takes PVCs collection campaign to Lagos streets— 30th August 2018
Adewale Sanyaolu
Ahead the expiration of the deadline for collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) fixed for August 31 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Members of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) have taken the sensitisation awareness PVC collection to Lagos streets.
The chapter which comprises, Lagos West and Lagos Central senatorial zones, trooped out in their large numbers to inform the public on how important it is for them to participate in the on-going voters’ registration exercise.
The enlightenment programme was carried out simultaneously in all the units of the association within the senatorial zone.
Members who reside in Yaba, Surulere and Festac grouped themselves together in their area to distribute flyers as they marched through the streets, interface with the members of the public through one-on-one contact and the public address system with the message, get your PVC.
Members of NAS took their campaign through Yaba, Tejuosho, Ojuelegba, and Barracks, combing all the market arenas and terminated at the National Stadium, while the Surulere axis Aguda, Ikate, Lawanson, Ijesha, Bode Thomas, Shitta, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Iponri, Alaka and also terminated at the Stadium.
During the sensitisation programme, Lagosians complained to NAS how difficult it is to get registered. They said that no matter how early they try to get to the registration venues, the crowd that besiege the centres are overwhelming and discouraging.
Some narrate that they have been to the venues more than five times without the success of being registered in spite of however early they got to there, stressing that the most discouraging aspect of the entire process was despite getting there early, political parties and other influential citizens send people who are preferentially registered before them
Others accuse INEC officials of lackadaisical attitude to work because they resume registration very late and close quite early and in the mist of their slow pace of registration, negligence is their hallmark.
The president of Mainland chapter, Charles Nagudia who led the summit said in an interview that the campaign has enabled people to speak up but promised that all their complaints will be collated and sent to INEC as a feedback. The feedback is hoped to guide their further decision on voters’ registration.
