Home / Health / Pykure capsule, ointment are patient-friendly – Atuchukwu

Pykure capsule, ointment are patient-friendly – Atuchukwu

— 15th October 2017

By Gilbert Ekezie

Two Indian Ayurvedic medicines, Pykure capsule and Pykure ointment, which are the best curative therapies of piles, fissures and fistula, have been described as patient-friendly herbal products that do not affect patients’ day to day routine.

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, sole marketers of the products in Africa, Mr. Obiora Atuchukwu, explained that both medicines are purely natural and are totally safe for human consumption and external application respectively. He said the medicines are effective for the treatment of anorectal problems and have been well received in the Indian and international markets. “The two products are manufactured by Chatwal Pharmaceuticals (a certified GMP company) in Hyderabad, India, and we have the sole selling rights for both in Africa. The products are meant for piles, which exists in almost every household.”

Atuchukwu further explained that Pykure capsule and ointment are dependable and does not have any side effects. “The products have been well received by all patients and testimonies about them are all over the place.”

Atuchukwu stated that it is his organization’s endeavour to reach the suffering masses in the world with the provision of genuine medicines that would relieve them of their poor health condition. “Rectal ailments have become very common nowadays due to wrong food habits and faulty lifestyle. Since surgery is the only available means for attending to such chronic cases in the present day context, any safe herbal medication like Pykure capsule and ointment will be a great help to the sufferers for curing the condition.”

He further explained that the products are not only effective, but save the patient from the agony of going through surgery, hospitalization, physical, mental and financial strain. “With Pykure capsules and ointment, there is no more silent suffering from bleeding piles, fissures, prolapse of the rectum and fistula. Two capsules makes one dose. For the first seven days, two capsules should be taken one hour before breakfast and two capsules to be taken one hour before dinner. Thereafter, two capsules should be taken on empty stomach one hour before breakfast, till the patient gets fully cured.”

According to Atuchukwu, pile patients usually get remarkable relief within seven days to three months, depending on the nature and severity of the disease.

