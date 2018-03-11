The Sun News
Pykure, best treatment for piles – Atuchukwu

— 11th March 2018

Gilbert Ekezie

Pykure herbal capsule, which is an Indian Ayurvedic medication, has been proven to be the best natural medicines for the cure of rectal ailments like bleeding and non-bleeding piles, anal fissures, fistula and prolapse, which have become very common.     

The natural formulation is also used together with its ointment, which is applied externally on the anus of the pile victim for faster and better performance.

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, sole distributors of the products in Africa, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu, said sticking to Pykure capsules and ointment for the treatment of piles is the best decision to take because the medicines are efficacious in treating piles and other rectal ailments and make the sufferer to smile within a short period of time.

He explained that the above ailments no doubt, result in irritability, weakness, anemia, pain and other physiological disorders, which affect the health and efficiency of a person.

He hinted that some piles are hereditary, but in many cases are caused by wrong food habits and faulty lifestyle.

Due to the high rate of rectal disorders, Chatwal Pharmaceuticals, an Indian company came out with an effective Ayurvedic medication for treating the same.

According to Atuchukwu, the medication consists of Pykure herbal capsules and ointment formulated by the combination of various herbs that have been serving the suffering humanity for a long period of time.

He also informed that since the introduction of Pykure, surgery which had been the only available means of attending to chronic cases of piles had stopped. “Pykure capsules and ointment have saved so many patients from the agony of going through surgery, hospitalization, physical, mental and financial strain.The medications are patient-friendly and do not have effect on the patient’s day-to-day routine. So, it is advisable to use both at the same time for effective performance.”

Atuchukwu further advised victims to be patient enough while using the products, stating that his organization has received thousands of testimonies from those whose severe cases of pile disappeared after using Pykure. “Our products are natural and effective. Those who have used them testify regularly. But one important thing is that victims should be patient enough while using our products and should ensure that they take the normal dosage. Moreover, two capsules of Pykure make one dose. The two capsules should be taken in the morning one hour before breakfast and two capsules in the evening for the first seven days. That should continue for three months  till the patient gets fully cured.”

Atuchukwu further urged the government to adopt Pykure capsules and ointment and make them available in hospitals, so that many victims of pile would benefit from the opportunity.

