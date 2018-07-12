The Sun News
National / PVC: INEC takes registration to banks, monasteries in Enugu
EKITI

PVC: INEC takes registration to banks, monasteries in Enugu

— 12th July 2018

Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of the August 17, 2018 suspension of the continuous voters’ registration exercise, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State has designed strategy to register special groups, especially those whose duties might not allow them go for registration.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Emeka Ononamadu, told Daily Sun in Enugu, yesterday, that the commission has adopted mobile registration approach to capture bankers, staff of the University Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, people in convents as well as private school teachers.

Ononamadu, who said the commission worked closely with the bankers’ unions, disclosed that similar arrangement is in progress to ensure that the military and other security personnel in the state are enrolled.    

He said the commission adopted the approach to address high level apathy amongst the citizens.

“I still believe there are many people who have not made out time to go and register, and it is not good for us. For instance, we are now trying to go and locate the bankers to ensure they register to vote, because during election day, banks don’t work and they cannot vote because they don’t have permanent voters card. So, we made it easier for them.”

