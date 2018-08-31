PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day  

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared Friday a public holiday for public and civil servants to enable them register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

The governor gave the directive, yesterday, through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli.

He enjoined workers to take advantage of the work-free day to perform their civic responsibility.

“The governor has directed that it is mandatory for all public and civil servants in the state to ensure they duly register for their PVCs in the ongoing exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which ends today.

“Consequently, the governor has directed that today be observed as work-free day in all government offices in the state.”the governor stated.