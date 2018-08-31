PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day— 31st August 2018
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared Friday a public holiday for public and civil servants to enable them register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).
The governor gave the directive, yesterday, through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli.
He enjoined workers to take advantage of the work-free day to perform their civic responsibility.
“The governor has directed that it is mandatory for all public and civil servants in the state to ensure they duly register for their PVCs in the ongoing exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, which ends today.
“Consequently, the governor has directed that today be observed as work-free day in all government offices in the state.”the governor stated.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Oyo SWAN names Ajimobi Grand Patron28th August 2018
-
INEC publishes final list of Osun guber candidates, deputies27th August 2018
-
Ajimobi reads riot act to NURTW over chairman’s death24th August 2018
Latest
PVC collection: Oyo declares Friday work-free day— 31st August 2018
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared Friday a public holiday for public and civil servants to enable them register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). The governor gave the directive, yesterday, through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Olalekan Alli. He enjoined workers to take advantage of the work-free day…
-
Libya: 165 Nigerian migrants arrive Lagos— 31st August 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Charge d’Affaires en titre of Nigeria in Libya, Alex Kefas, has disclosed that about 165 Nigerian migrants arrived from Libya. This is even as he said the situation is so bad that the Nigerian Embassy in Libya usually rush Nigerian migrants from the embassy to hospitals for delivery. Kefas, who briefed…
-
State congress tears Oyo ADC apart— 31st August 2018
Oluseye Oyo, Ibadan National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been given a 72-hour ultimatum to cancel the state congress of the party held in Oyo State on Tuesday. The ultimatum was given by the Unity Forum that moved its structures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state…
-
Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts— 31st August 2018
Fred Itua, Abuja A former Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyo Ekpo, on Thursday, picked nomination form to vie for the state gubernatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Ekpo, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja when he was received at the SDP national secretariat by the…
-
Benue monarch condoles with Dickson, donates N.5m towards Cancer Foundation— 31st August 2018
Paramount ruler of Ijigban kingdom of Benue State , Christopher Onumah Agbo, has commiserated with Governor Seriake Dickson and his family over the death of his mother, GoldCoast Dickson, popularly called Mama Gogo. Agbo, who is the father of Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, urged the governor to cry no more because Mama…
-
Entertainment
Linda Ikeji sacks staff accused of raping teenager— 30th August 2018
Linda Ikeji, popular Nigerian blogger, has sacked Theo Ukpaa, the man who is alleged to have raped Emilia Samuel when the latter was 16 years old. Ms Ikeji, who made the announcement on her blog on Wednesday night, said: “I personally wanted to let everyone know that Theo Ukpaa, who was Head of Programmes at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Tragedy as erosion wreaks havoc on Kebbi community— 31st August 2018
“I am just using this opportunity to appeal again to Kebbi State Government to rescue us from this erosion invasion before the situation gets worse.” Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Residents of Gesse Bayero Community in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, have over the years, suffered untold hardship in the face of erosion and…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Stemming Nigeria’s population growth— 31st August 2018
There is no doubt that unplanned pregnancy triggers population growth and consequently causes many families headaches. • Couples urged to embrace family planning Job Osazuwa An Ibadan, Oyo State-based petty trader, Mrs. Clara Akinwunmi, a mother of six, has four girls and two boys. And she is currently pregnant. She confessed that her current pregnancy came…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor— 31st August 2018
“Growing up with my mum was exciting. It would probably be the same with every other kid out there that grew up with their mums.” Tony Ogaga Fast rising rapper, Abounce, has come a long way. From knocking out beats with the late music maestro, OJB Jezreel to rapping and now acting, the musician is…
Opinion
Nigeria’s seaport and social depression— 31st August 2018
Servicing only Nigeria makes it an underperforming seaport when Niger Republic, Chad, CAR and even Mali look forward to be serviced by it. Victor C. Ariole Unlike Cote d’Ivoire’s Seaport that intersects with service industry and give Cote d’Ivoire over 60% of its GDP, Nigeria’s seaport does not exceed 30% and it is a seaport…
Columnists
-
Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks— 30th August 2018
Cancer of the pancreas occurs when pancreatic cells begin to multiply out of control resulting in the formation of a mass or tumour. Dr. Emmanuel Enabulele Lately, we have been navigating through the anatomical zone often referred to as the embryological foregut. In the course of this, we touched on the inflammatory conditions of the…
-
How to manage stress— 30th August 2018
The simple act of talking face-to-face with another human can trigger hormones that relieve stress when you’re feeling agitated or insecure. Fr. Anselm Adodo No one is immune to stress. We all experience stress from time to time. Some people may cope with stress more effectively or recover from stressful events more quickly than others….
-
Don’t let common back pain ruin your conjugal life— 30th August 2018
“I have taken to traveling and not stay at home just to avoid conjugal encounter with my wife because of the pain I get after that in my back.” Charles Ehirim I have several times declined to write on back pain as it links to sex. I have written on the linkage, using likely synonyms,…
-
Dividends of democracy— 30th August 2018
The dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power. Newton Jibunoh In today’s article, I am hoping to pass across a message that will encourage my fellow Nigerians to ponder over the state of our democracy. At the end of this article, I am hoping…
-
Fake News and the oga at the top— 30th August 2018
Of all the canvassers or pretenders against the practice of fake news, nobody beats the presidential media motormouths… Jimanze Ego-Alowes The present government as is, is led by Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian Army general. Buhari had on occasions complained of fake news and such related irritations on his own skein of news. However, it…
-
The Saraki saga— 30th August 2018
Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot. Amaze Obi He has remained a thorn in the flesh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his emergence as the President of the Senate in June 2015. He happened on the scene in the manner…
-
Oyo: Authority violence on display— 30th August 2018
The same authority he is brandishing will soon displace him. He will be completely de-robed and become one of us in no distance time. Femi Adeoti That Ibadan early morning debacle won’t go away so easily. No matter the labour of those in constituted authority to consign it to the dustbin of our awful history,…
-
Stop these mindless killings— 30th August 2018
When we hear stories of mindless killings around us, instead of taking appropriate steps, we allow the suspects go scot-free… Ben Okezie As each day goes by, so are our newspapers filled with gory news of killings in every part of the country, from the village square to the bustling township streets. Killings have become…
-
Pastors’ misconception of Gen. 2:24 and Matt. 19: 4 – 6— 29th August 2018
Anti-polygamy preachers are not aware that after His statement in Genesis 2:24 the Supreme Being did not have multiple-marriage as one of the sinful acts… Sina Adedipe As indicated in the tailpiece announcement promoting today’s article in last week’s column, anti – polygamy preachers say Almighty God was instituting monogamy for married men in Genesis…
-
Destiny and prayer (4)— 29th August 2018
The confusion created within the arena of religious teachings that point to destiny and prayer have artificially nourished the growth of misunderstanding Nathan Uzorma Protus “DEAR Prof. I was employed to manage an establishment that has gone down to zero level. The owner initially wanted to lease or sale the company until my arrival to…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply