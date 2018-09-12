– The Sun News
PUTIN

Putin says N. Korea doing a lot to disarm but Washington not responding

— 12th September 2018

NAN

President Vladimir Putin of Russia said on Wednesday that North Korea was taking a lot of steps toward denuclearising the Korean Peninsula but Washington was not responding and was making endless demands for full disarmament instead.

Washington and Pyongyang have been discussing North Korea’s nuclear programme since their leaders met in Singapore in June.

The summit’s outcome was criticized for being short on details about how and whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was willing to give up weapons that threaten the U.S.

READ ALSO Garki Market traders groan as bulldozers descend on shops

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, said Pyongyang had taken
positive steps and was now waiting for a response.

He said it was counter-productive if one side did a lot and the other did nothing.

“If North Korea does something toward denuclearization it expects reciprocal steps and not endless
demands for full disarmament,” said Putin.

Putin said it was also important that North Korea received international guarantees about its own
security and said Kim Jong Un was welcome to visit Russia at any time that was convenient for him.

The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump had received a letter from Kim Jong Un
asking for a second meeting.

Leave a reply

