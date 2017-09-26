The Sun News
Home / Education Review / Pupils of Ojokoro LCDA get free exercise books

Pupils of Ojokoro LCDA get free exercise books

— 26th September 2017

By Perpetua Egesimba

Lagos State recently moved a notch higher in education support when it distributed free exercise books and writing materials in the primary schools in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Idiat Adebule said the initiative was not only to sustain the level of success achieved so far in the state’s education sector but to continually raise the bar to surpass past records at every turn.

Adebule who spoke through the Tutor General and Permanent Secretary, Education District 1, Dr. Olufolayimika Ayandele at Abgado-Ijaiye Primary School Complex, Salolo where the distribution took place, reiterated the government’s inclusion and total commitment to qualitative education in the state.

According to her, the state particularly values the efforts of Ojokoro LCDA as first of the third tier of government to give its support to the state on education through it’s generous contribution by its chairman with the distribution of free exercise books and other stationery knowing that the state government cannot do it alone, therefore the need to collaborate with other tiers of government to ensure dividends of democracy trickles down to the governed.

“Everyone and every level of government has a role to play. So, while others are still groping and trying to find their feet, Ojokoro LCDA hit the ground running, and within 37 days in office has made this major contribution to the pupils under its area of control with promises of more dividends of democracy to follow.

“Anyone that supports education and wants to ensure qualitative and comprehensive education in our state, to such people we have open arms to welcome, to recognise and bring such people on board.”

She advised parents not to leave everything in the hands of pupils and their teachers, but urged parents to get more involved in monitoring and assessment of their children’s academic progress to derive maximum benefits from the huge resources deployed to the education sector in the state.

Chairman of the LCDA, Mr. Hammed Tijani, said the LCDA was only complimenting efforts of the state government in fulfillment of the social contract signed by the APC with the people of Lagos State, to provide qualitative education for the child population without sweat to their parents.

Tijani called: “My dear pupils, the best gift for you at this level, is knowledge which you are already being given, so you need to understand that you must be diligent, attentive and be interactive in class in order to learn fast, always remembering that without pain, there is no gain and testimonies of success. I want you to face your studies very well, do your class and home works diligently to ensure you pass your class tests and examinations in flying colours.”

