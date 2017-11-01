Puigdemont ‘not going to Spain’ – lawyer

From: Linus Oota, Lafia Some aggrieved stakeholders and elders from Nasarawa south senatorial districts have allegedly ganged up against the senatorial ambition of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura come 2019. It is already public knowledge that Governor Al-makura intends to move from the Government House Lafia to the upper chamber of the national assembly when he…
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, sworn in new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Details later…
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has called on the electorates in the state to vote en mass for the party in the November 4 local government elections. The state APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made the call when he spoke in Enugu on Wednesday. The State Independent Electoral Commission had scheduled Nov….
From: Zika Bobby Ogirisi Igbo and a member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has urged anybody or group of persons with the plan to rig the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to desist from such or face the wrath of the gods of the…
From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin- Kebbi The Kebbi State Government has mobilised its health workers across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state against monkey pox virus which was suspected to have spread to Kano State. The Kebbi State Government’s efforts was a proactive measure being put in pace to curb the spread of the…
Kevin Spacey will no longer be honored at the 2017 International Emmys amid allegations that the actor sexually harassed then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp. Rapp came forward with the accusation on Sunday, detailing the 1986 encounter in Spacey’s home to BuzzFeed News when the Broadway star was a teenager and Spacey was 26. Spacey responded to the story on Twitter, explaining he…
• 8-month power outage provokes anger in communities From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Caution was recently thrown into the winds by the people of Kajola and Araromi communities in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State as they took to the streets to protest the eight months power outage. But for the timely intervention of…
‘I have nowhere to keep these goods for safety’ By Fred Ezeh Though it was long envisaged, the widespread demolition of some markets and shops by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) threw not a few traders off balance during the week. Many of them openly wept like babies. It was not the…
… Obi celebrates Ofala festival Monarch renews call for construction of Second Niger Bridge From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha It was a historic moment recently in Onitsha, Anambra State, when the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, visited the Diocese on the Niger. The special visit, the first since…
By Lakinbofa Goodluck If we were to organise an award ceremony for the most victimised and harassed private company in Nigeria today, Intels Nigeria Limited would win seamlessly without any contention. It all began with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), which started with a request for Intels to comply with the Treasury Single Account (TSA)…
Folu Agoi is a poet, academic, literary activist and publisher. A former Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Lagos Chapter, he is currently the President of PEN Nigeria. He has won a number of awards, including BBC Poetry Competition (2001), Wole Soyinka Award for Literature (2007) and Mother Drum Golden Award for Excellence….
Stakeholders warn youths against desperate overland journeys to North Africa, Italy, Spain By Cosmas Omegoh There is a recent photograph believed to be that of migrants hounded in an inflated boat as they were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea. The picture is trending on social media alongside that of several bodies floating on the…
25,000 to replace sacked teachers From Noah Ebije, Kaduna When public primary schools teachers in Kaduna State were told to get set and vacate their jobs, it didn’t sound real to them. Not long after the announcement, 33,000 primary schools teachers in Kaduna went through real shake-up that has resulted in 21,780 failing the quality…
It was a unique gathering of major stakeholders in Nigeria’s marketing industry when the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) rolled out the red carpet to celebrate outstanding achievers at the 2016 ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last weekend. The event threw up new champions who would bask in the…
Nigerian-international singer, Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa, has revealed how she lost her virginity at the age of 28. In a rare interview conducted by Funmi Iyanda long time ago in the UK, but which was released on YouTube during the week, Asa opens up on her music, sex life, battle with depression and…
THISDAY, THE SATURDAY NEWSPAPER, of October 28 welcomes us to this week’s edition of our language series with schoolboy blunders that ring true: “We must demand for better protection for these hapless Nigerians at Muna Garage.” Delete the first ‘for’ lest we agonize! “I don’t just have fans like you do movie (a movie) and…
“Justice is greater than the law” •Justice Alfred Thompson Denning, 21st Century British celebrated Jurist and Statesman He was the first and the last black man to be invited to speak to the Soviet Union’s most powerful Parliament. On that early winter of 1968, with history beckoning on his side, a Biafran war Ambassador was…
There are men and there are men; there are men whose lives count; there are men who have left behind indelible footprints on the sands of time. There are men who by virtue of their work here on earth, heaven can rightly say, “these are my beloved sons in whom I am well pleased.” There…
THE President Muhammadu Buhari administration added verve to its war against corruption on Monday, as it kicked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, out of office. Buhari’s needless dithering on the cases of the two men, and his…
I am responding to some of the reactions to last week’s column because of the caliber of the readers who had misconception on the issues discussed, and the doubt some of them had that Almighty God was the one who sent me to the unnamed northern politician I wrote about as His candidate for the…
I was tempted to describe the ongoing campaign for the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State as a comedy, but on reflection chose to see it as a tragicomedy because of reasons you will soon find out. On Friday, October 20, my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), kicked off its own campaign in…
Without Chief Victor Umeh, Governor Peter Obi would not have had a second term of office. This declaration is an easy start to explaining the title of this article. It happened this way. Well before his first tenure ended, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, fed up to the hairline, ruled Mr. Obi out of a second term….
AN indisputable fact from the outset: any attack on the IGP is collateral damage. I will elucidate presently. It still amazes me how the spuriously laughable and horrendous allegations against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (Zanna Nupe) by a former police officer, Senator Hamman Misau, assumed a larger-than-life complexion. Such unsubstantiated narrative…
At a time when Maina mania has gripped the media, and the whole nation marvels at ‘government magic’ which magically turns candle to electricity and vice-versa(apologies to the late Afro-beat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti), I have chosen not to make the disappearance, appearance and disappearance of Mr Abdurasheed Maina, ex-boss of the Pension Reform Task Force,…
Nigeria went into overdrive penultimate Friday after news broke that embattled former Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, had not only sneaked back into the country but had indeed been prodigally reabsorbed into the federal civil service. The man, who fled abroad in 2013, had that same year not only been…
