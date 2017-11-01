The Sun News
Puigdemont 'not going to Spain' – lawyer

— 1st November 2017
2019: Nasarawa stakeholders plot against Al-makura’s senatorial ambition

— 1st November 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia Some aggrieved stakeholders and elders from Nasarawa south senatorial districts have allegedly ganged up against the senatorial ambition of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-makura come 2019. It is already public knowledge that Governor Al-makura intends to move from the Government House Lafia to the upper chamber of the national assembly when he…

  • BREAKING: Buhari swears in Boss Mustapha as SGF

    — 1st November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, sworn in new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Details later…

  • Enugu LG poll: Nwoye urges electorate to vote enmass for APC

    — 1st November 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has called on the electorates in the state to vote en mass for the party in the November 4 local government elections. The state APC Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made the call when he spoke  in Enugu on Wednesday. The State Independent Electoral Commission had scheduled Nov….

  • Igbo spiritual leader warns against rigging Anambra guber poll

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Zika Bobby Ogirisi Igbo and a member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has urged anybody or group of persons with the plan to rig the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to desist from such or face the wrath of the gods of the…

  • Monkey Pox: Kebbi govt. puts health workers on alert

    — 1st November 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin- Kebbi  The Kebbi State Government has mobilised its health workers across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state against  monkey pox virus which was suspected to have spread to Kano State. The Kebbi State Government’s efforts was a proactive measure being put in pace to curb the spread of the…

