The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s address to the UNGA (2017)
20th September 2017 - Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Maria
20th September 2017 - Spanish police arrest top aide to Catalan VP
20th September 2017 - Amazon working on smart glasses
20th September 2017 - Plane stuck in mud as rain causes airport chaos
20th September 2017 - Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders
20th September 2017 - Knocks for Myanmar leader Suu Kyi at UN
20th September 2017 - Group pledges to build social cohesion among Nigerians in S’ Africa
20th September 2017 - Referendum: Spanish police raid Catalonia govt. buildings
20th September 2017 - Ugwuanyi urged to revive Rangers FC
Home / World News / Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico prepares for Hurricane Maria

— 20th September 2017

Puerto Rico was spared the worst of Hurricane Irma, which grazed the island and caused huge power blackouts but did not ravage the US. territory in the same way it did other islands.

That will not be the case with Hurricane Maria, according to forecasters. The category 5 storm is barrelling towards Puerto Rico with winds of 165 mph and life-threatening storm surges. Maria is expected to hit Puerto Rico early Wednesday.

Officials are urging people living in homes not built to withstand the conditions to evacuate immediately, while U.S. President Donald Trump told the island’s residents that “our hearts are with you” and the federal government would assist with the recovery.

At 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, Maria began battering St. Croix, the southernmost and largest island of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The storm brought winds of 90 mph to the 50,000-population island, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Maria had moved 20 miles west of St. Croix by 2:00 a.m. and was moving towards Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan. The hurricane is forecast to be the strongest storm ever to hit Puerto Rico; Maria is expected to bring between 12-18 inches of rainfall—and 25 inches in isolated pockets—to Puerto Rico, along with storm surges of up to nine feet.

Maria is moving along a similar path to its predecessor Irma, carving a destructive track through the Caribbean. After reaching Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning, the storm is forecast to skirt past the Dominican Republic on Thursday before passing the Turks and Caicos Islands on Friday.

Hurricane warnings are in place for the US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the two smaller islands of Culebra and Vieques and parts of the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló has said that around 500 storm shelters are available across the island and called upon residents late on Tuesday to evacuate before conditions worsened. “People need to move fast,” Rosselló told CNN, noting that once winds exceeded 50 mph, rescue workers would be ordered off the streets to seek shelter themselves.

Rosselló tweeted that as of 2:30 a.m. local time, around 10,000 people and almost 200 pets had sought refuge in official shelters.

The government in Puerto Rico has been stark in its warnings regarding the likely impact of Maria. Governor Rosselló has warned that anyone living in a flood zone or a wooden house is in danger, while the island’s public safety commissioner, Héctor Pesquera, issued a blunt notice to residents of endangered areas. “You have to evacuate—otherwise you are going to die. I do not know how to make this any clearer,” he said, according to NBC’s Spanish-language network Telemundo.

The White House approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico on Monday and ordered federal agencies to assist with responding to the impact of Maria. Trump tweeted his support to the people of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, which was welcomed by Governor Rosselló. (Newsweek)

Post Views: 47
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s address to the UNGA (2017)

— 20th September 2017

STATEMENT DELIVERED BY HIS EXCELLENCY MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 72ND SESSION OF UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY, IN NEW YORK, ON TUESDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2017 On behalf of my country, Nigeria, I congratulate you Mr. President on your election and Mr. Guttieres on his first…

  • Nigeria’s faith in democracy unshaken, Buhari tells world leaders

    — 20th September 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the international community of Nigeria’s firm and unshaken commitment to democracy in the country and the African continent. President Buhari gave the assurance, on Tuesday, while addressing world leaders at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. He said the commitment to…

  • Group pledges to build social cohesion among Nigerians in S’ Africa

    — 20th September 2017

    Newly elected Chairman of  Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation in  Western Cape Province of South Africa, Mr. Vincent Nzekwe, says the group will build social cohesion among  all Nigerians in that country. He said in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, that there was a need to work together as Nigerians in the area. “…

  • Ugwuanyi urged to revive Rangers FC

    — 20th September 2017

    A South Africa-based sports philanthropist, Ephraim Onodu, has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  of Enugu State to revive Rangers International FC and  bring the club back  to winning ways. Rangers finished 13th with 53 points in the just concluded 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Onodu, who sponsors the African Unity Soccer tournament, said in Johannesburg, South…

  • World running out of antibiotics – WHO

    — 20th September 2017

    A report, Antibacterial agents in clinical development – an analysis of the antibacterial clinical development pipeline, including tuberculosis, launched, on Wednesday, by WHO shows a serious lack of new antibiotics under development to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. Most of the drugs currently in the clinical pipeline are modifications of existing classes of antibiotics…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share