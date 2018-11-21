Samuel Bello, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust Party, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has dismissed the policy documents of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Atiku and said they do not offer solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

He said the documents were not grassroots-based and promised that his government would pursue masses-oriented and development-focused policies and programmes, if elected.

Speaking in Abuja, during a meeting with his party members, the presidential hopeful said the Buhari administration has not provided the expected leadership to drive growth, security of life and property, as well as economic prosperity and business growth for the people.

He said: “There are people who have been living on government pay since they are barely 23 years old. They drive cars they did not buy with their money and earn free money. They do not know how to create money.

“They do not know what the grassroots are feeling, that is why, when they were unveiling their policy document, they sat down in the Presidential Villa; they did not go to the grassroots. We know the policy of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The policy of APC is poverty forever. So, you cannot believe any policy document from them because after four years, what have they got to show?

Olawepo-Hashim claimed that 88 million Nigerians, under the APC government, live under acute poverty. He added that Atiku’s government would further impoverish Nigeria and sell the nation’’s assets to their cronies at ridiculous prices.