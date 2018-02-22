PTML Customs Command rakes in N98.8bn in 2017

Martins Nwanne

PTML Customs Command, Tin-Can Island Port recorded good milestone in revenue generation in 2017, when compared with what was generated in the previous year. While it generated a total of N62,803,382,901 as import duty in 2016, it made about N98,825,815,515 in 2017.

Customs Public Relations Officer at the Command, Mr. Yakubu Muhammad, told Daily Sun that the feat was made possible as a result of renewed dedication of the officers and men of the command in revenue generation.

“Yes, our officers and men rededicated themselves and plied their trade more assiduously, and the result was improved revenue generation for the Federal Government. The difference between what we generated in 2016 and what was generated in 2017 is quite clear.”

Figures made available to Daily Sun showed a 57.4 per cent increase between duty collected in 2016 and what was collected in 2017.

“The trend is remarkable because the increase was a round-the-year-thing, starting from January through to December,” Muhammad said. In January 2017, the command collected N6,933,421,165 as compared to N4,734,560,866 collected in the same month in 2016, showing an increase of 46 per cent.

In February 2017, the command collected N5,074,957,118, which was nearly 32 per cent more than the N3,847,731,769 collected in February 2016.

It collected the highest revenue in December 2017, when it raked in N10,825,815,515 as compared to N5,987,503,305, an impressive 72.3 per cent increase.

There were such remarkable increases in October, November and earlier in August 2017 when N10,611,911,845, N10,255,676,360, N10,160,236,421 respectively were collected when placed side by side with the collections in the corresponding months of 2016.

In October 2016, N6,320,064,888 was collected while in November 2016, N6,095,409,618, a little higher than half of 2017 collection in December, was what the command raised in December 2016. It was N5,987,503,305.

In March 2016, N4,856,414,169 was the amount collected while N9,036,350,869 was raised in the same month in 2017, showing an increase of more than N4 billion or 86 per cent increase.

April 2016 saw the command making a little progress when it collected N4,138,159,577 and a little more than that in April 2017, with a collection of N5,751,235,501.

In May, June and July of 2017, the difference between the collections in those months in 2016 were not much. In May 2016, N4,792,815,338 was realised while in May 2017, N6,785,957,160 was the total collection.

In June 2016, N5,110,031,978 was realised while in the same month in 2017, N7,166,614,468 was the total collection. The collection in July 2017 nearly doubled that collected in 2016. N8,647,338,084 was collected last July while in July 2016, only N4,926,210,982 was collected.

Muhammad said that with better working conditions, the revenue portfolio of PTML would be a lot better than those of the previous years.