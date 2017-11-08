The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - PTI, NANS agree on tuition fee reduction
8th November 2017 - Amosun, Tejuosho, others for Ayetoro-Yewa Day grand finale
8th November 2017 - Zero Hunger Forum to assist Ebonyi generate N48.4b annually from rice
8th November 2017 - Ogun Customs seizes goods worth N45m in one week
8th November 2017 - Xi, Trump visit three palaces in Forbidden City
8th November 2017 - Plastic in drinking water: What are the risks to human health?
8th November 2017 - Govt. shuts all schools over toxic smog
8th November 2017 - Nasarawa monarch urges farmers, herdsmen to co-exist peacefully
8th November 2017 - We’ll continue to provide quality education for our children – Ambode
8th November 2017 - Frankie Fredericks suspended by IOC
Home / National / PTI, NANS agree on tuition fee reduction

PTI, NANS agree on tuition fee reduction

— 8th November 2017

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has resolved the stand-off  between it and the management of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta over tuition fee increase.

NANS president, Mr Chinonso Obasi, led some executive members of the association to engage the management of PTI in a constructive dialogue inside the institution’s premises on Tuesday.

NANS had on Monday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI’s management to reverse the approved schedule of charges for 2017/2018 academic year in which tuition fee was increased by 130 per cent.

The dialogue which commenced in the morning lasted until night before the management led by the PTI Principal, Prof. Sunny Iyuke agreed to shift ground.

Iyuke said that the institution was underfunded and needed to execute a lot of projects.

“The school fee has increased because the costs of things have also risen. Four years ago, we were paying N14,000 as school fee but things have changed.

“We want to provide quality education for our students; this proposed fee is just an initial; we should be realistic.

“We need funding to be able to justify the purpose for which PTI was established,” he said.

The Professor of Chemical and Process Engineering who was appointed in July 2016 said that the institution was operating on loans.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the extensive deliberation, Obasi said that the previous fee for General Welding was N51,000, ND 1, N42,000 and HND 1, N43,000.

He said that the management increased the tuition for General Welding to N115, 800, ND 1, N99, 800 and HND 1, N103, 800.

The NANS president said that after the dialogue, the PTI management agreed to shift ground by slashing down the fee to N81, 600 for General Welding, N67, 200 for ND 1 and N68, 800 for HND 1.

“We came to PTI upon 24- hour ultimatum given to the management to give an unconditional reversal in the tuition fee that was increased and the management quickly invited us for a dialogue.

“There was about 130 per cent increment and we have been able to bring it down to 60 per cent in the sense that the institution is underfunded.

“It is a pity that a national asset like this has been abandoned by the Federal Government.

“We have agreed to partner the institution to see how we can generate more funds from other sources for the institution,” he said.

Obasi appealed to the institution’s management to always create the enabling environment to dialogue with students on issues.

He also advised the students to take their academic work seriously assuring that the association would continue to negotiate and dialogue on their behalf.

In the course of the deliberation, a minute silent was observed to mark the one- month-old burial of late Mr Dauda Mohammed, former NANS president, 2011/2012. (NAN)

Post Views: 40
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PTI, NANS agree on tuition fee reduction

— 8th November 2017

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has resolved the stand-off  between it and the management of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta over tuition fee increase. NANS president, Mr Chinonso Obasi, led some executive members of the association to engage the management of PTI in a constructive dialogue inside the institution’s premises on…

  • Amosun, Tejuosho, others for Ayetoro-Yewa Day grand finale

    — 8th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho were among dignitaries  expected ay the grand finale of the 2017 Ayetoro-Yewa Day celebration. According to the chairman, central planning committee, Elder Kunle Amosun, the finale, scheduled to hold on Saturday 11th November, at the playing ground of  Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro,…

  • Zero Hunger Forum to assist Ebonyi generate N48.4b annually from rice

    — 8th November 2017

    The Zero Hunger Forum, headed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has pledged to assist Ebonyi generate N48.4billion from rice production annually. Obasanjo made the pledge on Tuesday in Abakaliki at a gala night organised by the Ebonyi Government after the forum’s two-day second quarterly meeting. The former Nigerian leader said that the forum would offer…

  • Ogun Customs seizes goods worth N45m in one week

    — 8th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun Area command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it has intercepted and seized goods worth about N45 million from smugglers in one week. Controller in charge of the command, Sanni Madugu, disclosed this, on Tuesday, while briefing journalists at the Quarry Road, Abeokuta headquarters of NCS, on the efforts of…

  • Plastic in drinking water: What are the risks to human health?

    — 8th November 2017

    We already knew tiny pieces of plastic find their way into seawater where they can be eaten by marine animals and so end up in human food. But now, perhaps more worryingly, new research suggests plastic particles or fibres are also commonly found in drinking water. How concerned by this should we be? The study…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share