Psychology of spiritual symbolism (4)

What we today regard as “numbers” passed through stages of development from different individuals and people of different tribes. This resulted from man’s consciousness towards answering questions posed by nature. Today, humanity is able to speak about such large numbers as the distance to the nearest star, the number of molecules in a quart of water, the size of the national debt, etc. Numbers enables the mind to grasp the abstract concepts, which would have been otherwise impossible to do so.

Numbers are symbols that speak volume. Different number bases have been used at different times by different tribes. Our ancestors started counting by counting only to two, and any set which was beyond two was seen as “many.” It has been revealed through recondite research that number 3 and 4 have been used at one time as primitive number bases. Same research reveals that some tribes in Tierra del Fuego and South America had used number bases of 3 and 4, respectively. Some tribes used a combination of the scale of counting.

Man has a built-in counting device in his toes and fingers. The presence of this made possible for number systems to be built on bases of five, 10 and 15 units. As a matter of fact, Aristotle noted long ago that the widespread use of the decimal system today is the result of the anatomical accident that man was born with 10 fingers and 10 toes. This could be attested to by the way our ancestors piled stones, pebbles or palm kernels in fives, tens and twenties. Counting based on 10 won acceptance in many tribes.

The numbers used today are written based on 10. There are special names, for example, one, two, three,…for symbol 1, 2, 3, respectively. Symbols like 11, 12, 13,…19 are written one, two, three,…Nine over ten following that order. According to philologists, eleven is derived from the word einlifon meaning one over ten and twelve is from twelif, meaning two over ten, etc. The word hundred means ten times ten (i.e 10= ten ten).

I’m fully aware of the fact that our souls remember all past associations and that is why we love and adore some ancient personalities without explainable reasons. We appreciate their works and further their studies with our own giving them a new shape hence dynamism in operation. Pythagoras was an all-round personality with a two-fold development-spiritual and numerological. On one side, he realized the self as a soul, heard the ‘music of the spheres’ and consequently librated himself from ignorance.

On the other side, he saw the universe connected with numbers and formed the ‘science of numbers’ for the analysis of higher life. Through higher knowledge of spirituality in line with core psychology of number symbolism, one can read the hidden records of himself as a result of same, gets closer to both past, present and future events respectively.

Few days ago someone asked me a sensational question on the importance of numbers in the Bible and why I am interested in things that are obsolete. By the little wisdom I have, I responded quickly to him by inferring that my interest in this area of life is natural and axiomatically linked to my ‘psych-chrome.’ My interest is natural and is aimed at fulfilling divine assignment chosen in the presence of the Timeless Time (God). I also informed my friend who boarded the same six hours flight with me that numbers are symbols with divine messages which can only be decoded by those who are deeply engrossed in the study of Greater-Divine Life.

Let it be emphasized here that the name of a person and his date of birth together with the time of his birth are his autobiographies. Every number and name carries behind it hidden spiritual forces embodied in it from ancient time to this very moment. This assertion should not be confused with the science of Astrology, though, they are to an extent related but in this context, they operate on different sphere or domain.