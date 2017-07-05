FRSC to partner Anambra hospitals for psycho-emotional tests

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Anambra State Command, says it will partner public health institutions for the implementation of its psychological and emotional test policy.

Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr Sunday Ajayi, said on Wednesday, in Awka, that discussions were under way with the state government for effective synergy, to ensure the success of the policy.

The new policy came into effect on July 1.

Ajayi said that the Anambra command, which has six units across the state, would work with the nearest government hospitals in each of the units as examination points.

He said it was imperative for motorists to prepare their minds before setting out on journeys and avoid being arrested for such behaviours that could endanger their lives and those of others.

“We don’t have any alternative than to follow suit; the instruction has been passed and the modus operandi released; we have put our strategy in place.

“We are working with public health institutions in the state so that when arrest is made, we move them to these hospitals for examination.

“We have taken note of the spread of government hospitals in the state; the arrangement will work with the nearest health facility in each of the units of the command.

“This effort is good because it will serve as a reminder to road users that they must prepare their minds for any journey.

“Some of the irrational behaviour motorists exhibit on the roads is a pointer to the fact that they do not think ahead of their journeys.”

Ajayi said some of the offences that could attract the medical examination included route violation, overloading, speeding and use of phone while driving.

On the activities of the command in the last six months, the sector commander said there was significant reduction in the number of crashes and fatalities but did not provide statistics.

He said that public enlightenment, advocacy, stakeholders’ engagement and enforcement were intense during the period, adding that they were substantially responsible for the successes.

“I want to say that the first two quarters of the year have been very eventful; we have been active and visible on the high ways in line with the 2017 strategic goals of the Corps.

“So, looking back, you will agree with me that it has been a successful year. To the glory of God we have had a reduction in the type of crashes that result in deaths like we had in the corresponding period last year.

“It means that our aim of reducing fatality by 25 per cent and crash by 15 per cent is being achieved.

“Other sister agencies have been collaborative in our enforcement and the media has helped in our awareness campaigns.

“Also, fleet operators, driving schools, educational institutions and churches helped our operations,” Ajayi said. (NAN)