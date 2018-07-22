Identical twins: Their psychic powers, pranks, challenges

Taiwo on the hand has had cause to pay dearly for her striking identity with her twin sister. “There was an occasion when one of my brothers-in-law wanted to give me money but he mistakenly gave it to Kehinde. When he saw me later, I think he had some misgivings about the person he handed the money over to. So, he informed me that he had given my twin sister some money. Ordinarily, the money was meant for me but because of the confusion, we had to share it,” she disclosed.

The Ikoli twins also have their own headaches as identical twins. Although they claimed never to have run into serious problem with outsiders as a result of being identical, they sometimes have issues with each other as Doris noted. “The major issue we sometimes have has to do with our dresses. We have an aunt who is a fashion designer. Anytime she made clothes for us especially when they are of different colours or different fabrics, my twin sister may want to lay claim to mine probably because she likes it more than the one given to her. Issue like this always causes problems between us,

Besides their pranks and challenges as siblings, twins, both fraternal and identical, are known to have fascinated the world for centuries. A good number of them are often very close, and share not only genes but also, of course, secrets. However, many identical twins also claim to share something more mysterious: a special psychic connection. Some twins claim to know what the other is thinking or feeling. It’s an intriguing idea many would like to describe as sheer coincidence while a few others will attribute it to psychic powers.